PSU Frat Head Gets Probation In Death: AP Headlines, and Sports

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The former house manager of a now-defunct Penn State fraternity where a pledge fell during a night of hazing and drinking and later died has been placed on two years’ probation on a hindering apprehension conviction. Twenty-three-year-old Braxton Becker of Niskayuna, New York was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and do 100 hours of community service on the conviction stemming from the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

The Centre Daily Times reports that defense attorney Karen Muir has vowed an appeal. Becker, accused of deleting basement security camera footage, was convicted of hindering apprehension but acquitted of evidence-tampering and obstruction. Muir said her client “has learned a very hard, valuable lesson.” Piazza’s death led to passage of a stricter state anti-hazing law.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. (AP) — A family in Pennsylvania says the thief that stole a delivery package of dog food from their porch turned out to be a hungry young bear. Eighteen-year-old Aidan Newman tells WNEP-TV he was just arriving home to pack up for college when he saw the black bear in his family’s yard. He went inside to tell his family, and that’s when they looked out the window and saw the bear come onto the porch and drag the box into the woods.

Newman thinks that bear, which seemed about 2 years old, may have been casing place the since the boxes from pet retailer Chewy were dropped off earlier that day. The ordeal was caught on the family’s surveillance video . Chewy saw the footage and is replacing the order. Newman says from now on, his family plans to take in the deliveries from Chewy more quickly so the bear doesn’t make it a habit.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A couple says a suburban Philadelphia hospital misplaced the remains of their miscarried baby. Tiffany Griffin and Chad Greaves filed a lawsuit Thursday claiming Bryn Mawr Hospital mistakenly gave a funeral home Griffin’s placenta to cremate instead of the baby’s remains. Seventeen days later, the remains were found, having been misplaced like “a set of keys or item of clothing,” the lawsuit alleges.

The couple is seeking damages of more than $50,000. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Griffin was 18 weeks pregnant when she was rushed to the hospital and told she had miscarried. Maine Line Health, which oversees the hospital, says there was a “mix-up with paperwork” and they’re “deeply upset” for the mistake. The couple, both 31, says they are still seeking answers for how this error happened.

Features

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of bicyclists have been caught with their pants down — and their shirts and underwear off, too. The cyclists gathered in a Philadelphia park on Saturday to disrobe before saddling up and setting off on the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride. About 3,000 riders pedal a 10-mile (16-kilometer) course around the City of Brotherly Love while taking in sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, organizers say.

Some riders wear their birthday suits while others flaunt their underwear or sport just a splash of body paint and glitter. Melanie and James O’Connor, who painted each other’s nude body in multiple colors, were riding for the seventh time. “We run around naked a lot,” he said. The couple met at the 2012 ride and have been together since.

“I took a picture of him the moment we met, and seven years later we’re still naked,” she said.

The ride is to promote positive body image, advocate for the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels, a major issue for Oren Roth-Eisenberg, who participates every year.

“I call it my Christmas, the happiest day of the year,” he said, while having a message advocating for less gas consumption painted on his torso by his wife. “It’s the intersection of the happiest day and the most important thing.”

The Philly Naked Bike Ride used to be held in September but was moved up to August because the nude and scantily clad participants complained about chilly weather.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer has apologized for on-air comments about 6-year-old Prince George taking ballet. On Instagram Friday she called her comments “insensitive” and told George that when it comes to ballet or any other passion he should “GO FOR IT” and “love every minute of it.”

Spencer was reading George’s busy schedule a day earlier on “Good Morning America” and when it came to ballet she paused then said, “We’ll see how long that lasts.”

The moment brought criticism on Twitter, with some saying she was bullying the young royal. George, the oldest of child of Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father.

BERLIN (AP) — An 8-year-old boy got a stern talking-to earlier this week when he took his mom’s Volkswagen for a joyride on the German autobahn, but after pulling the stunt again — hitting speeds of 180 kph (112 mph) — he’s been put into psychological counselling. Dortmund police said Friday the grade-schooler stole the keys to the Golf around midnight and drove from his hometown Soest to Dortmund, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.

Police say another motorist reported the child driving at high speeds in the city, saying “red lights and driving regulations did not seem to interest” him. As police searched for the vehicle, the boy drove out of town and crashed into the rear of a parked truck at a rest stop. Nobody was injured but the Golf was badly damaged..

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils play the Marlin’s again today at 5:30pm. Our normal programming (CBS Sportsradio) will continue on WKOK.com.

MIAMI (AP) — Corey Dickerson had four hits and five RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 9-3. Zach Eflin pitched six solid innings, giving up two runs and six hits, to pick up his first win since June 24. Scott Kingery’s three-run homer off Miami rookie starter Jordan Yamamoto highlighted a six-run fourth and erased a 1-0 deficit.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bell topped 100 RBIs for the first time in the majors, hitting a three-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates routed the Cincinnati Reds 14-0. After Colin Moran gave Pittsburgh a 7-0 lead with a pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth inning, Bell lined a fastball from Kevin Gausman into the left-field bleachers in the seventh to reach 102 RBIs. Bell’s career-high 32 home runs matched Bobby Bonilla’s mark from 1990 for the most by a Pirates switch-hitter.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Since the Little League World Series expanded to 16 teams back in 2001, there hasn’t been a championship that featured two teams from the elimination bracket _ until Sunday. Louisiana, the first team to reach the championship after dropping its opener, will meet Curacao, which lost its second game of the tournament to South Korea. Curacao has won just one LLWS title while Louisiana has never even been to the championship.

UNDATED (AP) _ Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has announced his retirement at age 29. Luck made the announcement following the Colts’ 27-17 preseason loss to the Bears on Saturday, saying the repeated injuries, lingering pain and continual rehab took away his love for the game. He has most recently struggled to recover from a lower left leg injury.

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say the son of former NFL defensive lineman Barry Bennett has been arrested in Mexico, three days after Bennett and his wife were found dead in Minnesota. The Todd County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota says 22-year-old Dylan John Bennett was arrested on second degree murder charges at a hotel Saturday in Cancun. A criminal complaint says Dylan Bennett’s car was at the scene with an empty box for a 9 mm handgun inside, along with ammunition.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Feleipe Franks offset three inexcusable turnovers by accounting for three touchdowns as eighth-ranked Florida rallied to beat Miami, 24-20 at Orlando. Franks threw for 254 yards and two scores and ran for another to help the Gators beat the Hurricanes for just the second time in their last nine meetings. Florida’s defense bailed Franks out time and time again, finishing with 10 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss.

ATLANTA (AP) _ Six people were taken by ambulance from the PGA’s Tour Championship Saturday after lightning struck a pine tree just off the 16th tee at East Lake in Atlanta. Atlanta Police spokesman James H. White III said five adults and one juvenile girl had sought shelter beneath the tree. He said they were taken to hospitals for further treatment, all of them alert, conscious and breathing.

ATLANTA (AP) _ Saturday’s lightning storm at the PGA’s Tour Championship prevented 26 of the 30 participants from finishing their third rounds. Justin Thomas is the overall leader at 12 under, one shot ahead of Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kah) and Rory McIlroy. All three had completed five holes before play was halted.

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 2 N-Y Yankees 1 Final Boston 5 San Diego 4 Final San Francisco 10 Oakland 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 Tampa Bay 1 Final Houston 5 L-A Angels 2 Final Texas 4 Chi White Sox 0 Final Cleveland 4 Kansas City 2 Final Minnesota 8 Detroit 5 Final Toronto 7 Seattle 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 7 Chi Cubs 2 Final Philadelphia 9 Miami 3 Final Pittsburgh 14 Cincinnati 0 Final St. Louis 6 Colorado 0 Final Atlanta 9 N-Y Mets 5 Final Milwaukee 4 Arizona 0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Minnesota 20 Arizona 9 Final Chicago 27 Indianapolis 17 Final Dallas 34 Houston 0 Final New Orleans 28 N-Y Jets 13 Final San Francisco 27 Kansas City 17 Final L.A. Rams 10 Denver 6 Final Seattle 23 L.A. Chargers 15

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (8)Florida 24 Miami 20

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York City FC 2 New York 1 Final New England 2 Chicago 1 Final Philadelphia 3 D.C. United 1 Final Toronto FC 2 Montreal 1 Final Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado 0 Final San Jose 3 Vancouver

