Reenactor to take over Gettysburg planning: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A veteran Civil War reenactor in Pennsylvania says he will take over planning a 2020 reenactment of the battle of Gettysburg after the organization behind the annual event said it didn’t intend to host one next summer. Dustin Heisey of Manheim, who says he has been taking part in reenactments since he was 14, told The (Hanover) Evening Sun that he wants to keep the tradition of honoring the soldiers alive.

The Gettysburg Anniversary Committee said last week it “does not anticipate organizing or hosting a 157th reenactment.” Operations Manager Randy Phiel suggested that holding reenactments less often might help build anticipation and visitor interest. Heisey says he plans some changes aimed at creating an 1860s atmosphere, and may use a T-shirt campaign and sponsorships to raise money.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — City officials have given permission for a west Philadelphia church to begin demolishing the severely damaged roof declared “imminently dangerous” after last month’s fire. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Licenses and Inspections department said Friday that Greater Bible Way Temple can proceed with a privately contracted demolition after permits are secured.

Department spokesperson Karen Guss said the city could intervene with an emergency demolition if the roof’s condition worsens in the meantime. Guss said Friday’s inspection turned up more than a dozen adults living in the rectory building in what she called “deplorable and unsafe conditions.” They were given until noon Monday to vacate. A fire marshal says a roofer’s torch ignited the Aug. 27 fire in the former St. Gregory’s Roman Catholic Church building constructed in 1904.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The drug company that makes OxyContin is expected to file for bankruptcy protection after settlement talks over the nation’s deadly overdose crisis hit an impasse. Attorneys general involved in talks with Purdue Pharma say in an email that Purdue and the family that owns the company have rejected two offers from states over how payments under any settlement would be handled.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Ever since it was first announced, the idea of Tom Hanks playing Mr. Rogers has seemed like dream casting, a match as snug as a warm zip-up sweater. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Hanks as the host of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” premiered Saturday night at the Toronto International Film Festival, revealing a nuanced and layered performance by Hanks that goes well beyond the cardigan.

The film, which will open in theaters Nov. 22, isn’t a Fred Rogers biopic but dramatizes the true story of magazine journalist (Matthew Rhys, playing a fictionalized version of writer Tom Junod) who went to Pittsburgh to profile Rogers for Esquire magazine.

Directed by Marielle Heller (“The Diary of a Teenage Girl”), “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” focuses on how an encounter with the hyper-sensitive, open-hearted Rogers transformed the cynical New York reporter. Hanks’ performance is only a part of the drama, but his gentle, whole-body transformation into Rogers drew thunderous applause from festival audiences and rave reviews from critics. “Hanks isn’t just good — he’s transporting,” wrote Variety.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A robust audience turned out to catch “It: Chapter Two” in movie theaters this weekend, but not quite as big as the first. Warner Bros. says Sunday that “It: Chapter Two,” the only major new release, earned an estimated $91 million from North American ticket sales in its first weekend from 4,570 screens. Trailing only its predecessor that debuted to a record $123.4 million in September 2017, the launch of “It: Chapter Two” is the second highest opening for a horror film ever.

It comes in month of September, which before “It” was not a strong month for blockbusters. Both were directed by Argentine filmmaker Andy Muschietti. Jeff Goldstein, who oversees domestic distribution for Warner Bros., called the debut “sensational” and isn’t concerned that “Chapter Two” didn’t hit the heights of the first. “How many movies open to $91 million? That was lightning in a bottle,” Goldstein said. “You don’t get lightning in a bottle twice. You get close though.”

NEW YORK (AP) — A scientist who collected DNA from Scotland’s Loch Ness suggests the lake’s fabled monster might be a giant eel. Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago in New Zealand says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water. He cautioned that it’s not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones.

But he said at a news conference in Scotland on Thursday that the idea of a giant eel is at least plausible.

The DNA project found no evidence to support the notion that the monster is a long-necked ancient reptile called a plesiosaur. Loch Ness is the largest and second deepest body of fresh water in the British Isles.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

(put the Phillies paragraph, from PA Sportsminute, here).

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Braves again today, 6:30pm, while the conclusion of the Late Day News Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio continue on WKOK.com and the SBC app.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Forty-two year-old Tom Brady began his 20th NFL season by leading the defending Super Bowl champions to a 33-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. New England unveiled its sixth NFL championship banner before the game. Brady threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns for the Patriots, who are trying to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since they did it in the 2003 and ’04 seasons.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz threw a pair of deep touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Washington Redskins 32-27. Wentz was 28 of 39 for 313 yards and three TDs in his first game since Week 14. Jackson finished with eight catches for 154 yards in his first game back with Philadelphia since 2013.

NEW YORK (AP) — Maikel Franco, Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley homered as the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early deficit and outlasted the New York Mets 10-7 to further tighten the NL wild-card race. The game took 4 hours, 29 minutes _ a minute short of matching the longest nine-inning game in NL history. When it was over, Philadelphia had closed within two games of Chicago for the second wild-card spot. The Mets stayed four back of the Cubs, who lost Milwaukee 8-5.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Flaherty had another strong start in his scintillating second half, scattering five hits over eight electric innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 23-year-old Flaherty struck out 10 and walked just one to win for the sixth time in his last eight starts to drop his post All-Star break ERA to 0.76. Carlos Martinez worked a perfect ninth inning for his 19th save. St. Louis has won 8 of 11 overall.

SCOREBOARD

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 9 Kansas City 0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 3

Final Texas 10 Baltimore 4

Final Houston 21 Seattle 1

Final Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Final Chi White Sox 5 L-A Angels 1

Final Oakland 3 Detroit 1

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Boston 5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 4 Arizona 3

Final St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 0

Final Washington 9 Atlanta 4

Final Milwaukee 8 Chi Cubs 5

Final Philadelphia 10 N-Y Mets 7

Final L-A Dodgers 5 San Francisco 0

Final San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (10 Innings)

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Tennessee 43 Cleveland 13

Final Baltimore 59 Miami 10

Final Buffalo 17 N-Y Jets 16

Final Philadelphia 32 Washington 27

Final Kansas City 40 Jacksonville 26

Final L.A. Rams 30 Carolina 27

Final Minnesota 28 Atlanta 12

Final Seattle 21 Cincinnati 20

Final OT L.A. Chargers 30 Indianapolis 24

Final San Francisco 31 Tampa Bay 17

Final OT Detroit 27 Arizona 27

Final Dallas 35 N-Y Giants 17

Final New England 33 Pittsburgh 3

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final New York 71 Atlanta 63

Final Seattle 78 Dallas 64

Final Indiana 104 Connecticut 76

Final Los Angeles 77 Minnesota 68

Final Las Vegas 98 Phoenix 89

Final Washington 100 Chicago 86

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

Chi Cubs at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Houston at New Orleans 7:10 p.m.

Denver at Oakland 10:20 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved