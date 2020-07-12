AP Headlines: Plastic barriers around school bus drivers rejected by PA Department of Transportation

AP PA Headlines 7/12/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania schools are working on how they will safely transport students this fall, but one idea that won’t be part of the plan is to install plastic barriers around school bus drivers. The state Transportation Department rejected that idea recently, saying there wasn’t evidence it’ll make anyone safer. But a bus trade group spokesperson says the idea was to protect drivers, many of whom are older people at risk of serious illness. The challenge of getting students to school without putting them at heightened risk of COVID-19 infection could involve staggered schedules, limited ridership and health checks.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been charged with kidnapping an Amish woman who disappeared in Pennsylvania several weeks ago and remains missing. Investigators believe 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos “was harmed following her abduction.” The Lancaster County district attorney’s office announced Saturday that 34-year-old Justo Smoker of Paradise was arrested Friday and charged with a felony kidnapping count and a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. Authorities say Stoltzfoos has been missing since June 21, when she was last seen walking home from church. Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Smoker and a telephone number listed in his name had been disconnected.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State health officials in Pennsylvania have neighboring Delaware and three other states to the travel quarantine recommendation aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. Officials say people who have traveled to Delaware, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return to Pennsylvania. The state earlier issued the recommendation for self-quarantine for people returning to the commonwealth from 15 other states. Another 17 deaths attributed to the coronavirus were announced, bringing the total to 6,897.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia will soon close an encampment of homeless people that sprang up four weeks at a city park, City officials announced Friday that the encampment near Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be shuttered July 17. They called the move an action “very much of last resort” that comes after encampment organizers refused the city’s offers to meet their demands, which officials said kept shifting. Philadelphia Housing Action _ the coalition of groups that organized the encampment _ said they had ended talks with the city. They cited the city’s “failure to provide or even offer a single unit of housing” to any of the camp’s 150-plus residents.

