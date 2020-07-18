AP Headlines: Pennsylvania approaches 100,000 coronavirus cases, Unemployment slid a bit down in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As Pennsylvania approached 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, restaurant and bar owners say they’ll fight back against Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders to further limit the number of patrons they’re allowed to serve. Meanwhile, sports teams have submitted plans to the Pennsylvania Department of Health to allow fans in stands. The Wolf administration isn’t discussing details, but discourages spectators from attending games to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. Professional and college sports remain subject to Pennsylvania’s state-ordered limit of fewer than 250 people on site for games and practices, meaning that Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football games cannot have fans in the stands.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment slid a bit down in June after hitting a pandemic peak in April, but it was well above the national rate even as payrolls rebounded by more 230,000. The state Department of Labor and Industry reported Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 13% in June, down four-tenths of a percentage point from May’s adjusted rate. The state’s rate went over 16% in April, the highest rate in over four decades of record-keeping. A survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls grew by more than 230,000 in June to surpass 5.4 million. That was about 1 in 5 jobs lost during the pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor has determined that a police officer was justified when he pressed his knee into a man’s head while restraining him outside a hospital. District Attorney Jim Martin released his findings on Friday. He says Allentown police used reasonable force to restrain the man, who was agitated, obviously intoxicated and posing a danger to himself and others. The July 11 incident was caught on video and generated allegations of police brutality.

