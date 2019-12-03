Man sentenced for lewd calls: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 50-year-old Oregon man who for years made thousands of anonymous vulgar phone calls to seven women in Pennsylvania has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports each victim received over 200 calls from Bob Ugwa in a two-year period; one woman received 1,162 calls from him at all hours. In June, Ugwa pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking and six counts of telephonic harassment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor wants Major League Baseball to rethink a restructuring plan that would affect three minor league teams in his state. Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday wrote to baseball commissioner Robert Manfred to express concern about the impact on the Erie SeaWolves, the Williamsport Crosscutters and the State College Spikes. The Professional Baseball Agreement between Major League Baseball and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues expires after the 2020 season.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The founder and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has died at the age of 61. A statement from the company’s board of directors says Mark Butler died unexpectedly Sunday while spending time with his family for Thanksgiving. Butler founded the outlet chain with Mort Bernstein, Oliver “Ollie” Rosenberg and Harry Coverman. The Baltimore Sun says Butler was the last surviving founder.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC and the guild that represents television performers said they are investigating Gabrielle Union’s allegation that she was fired as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” because she complained of racism and other on-set issues. The Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists issued a statement Monday saying it is looking into the allegations.

“We take issues of workplace health and safety very seriously.” The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television said in a statement. “We immediately reached out to Ms. Union’s representatives when these reports came to light … While we have taken steps to investigate this matter, we have nothing to report now.”

The statement said such investigations and their results are usually kept confidential, unless the union member making the report wants it made public.

UNDATED (AP) – Climate change, gun violence, the very nature of democracy and an angsty little movie star called Forky helped propel the word “existential” to Dictionary.com’s word of the year. The choice reflects months of high-stakes threats and crises, real and pondered, across the news, the world and throughout 2019. Dictionary.com crunches lookup and other data to decide which word to anoint each year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. The traditional gingerbread White House shares its stage with American landmarks including the Statue of Liberty and Golden Gate Bridge.

“It is with great joy that our family welcomes you to the White House this holiday season as we celebrate the Spirit of America,” President Donald Trump, the first lady and their son, Barron, say in the signed introduction to a souvenir book visitors will receive as a holiday keepsake. “We hope you enjoy our tribute to the traditions, customs and history that make our nation great.”

The White House previewed the decorations for journalists on Monday before Trump and the first lady departed for London. Journalists were also admitted to the grounds of the Naval Observatory, the official residence for Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, to see the Christmas decorations there.

OAKWOOD, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a man called out of his Steak ‘n Shake job because he was “intoxicated,” then showed up anyway and demanded money while holding a co-worker at gunpoint. The Gainesville Times reports 20-year-old Kentarias Gowans, of Flowery Branch, is charged with offenses including aggravated assault.

Oakwood Police investigator Todd Templeton says Gowans called out on Thanksgiving, went to the restaurant that night, held a gun to a co-worker’s head and demanded money. Police say responding officers arrived to see employees running from the business, which had customers at the time. Police say an apparently still intoxicated Gowans briefly raised the gun at officers before dropping it. He was arrested after a brief struggle during which a stun gun was used.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

Bucknell Bison Basketball at Rider on our sister station Eagle 107. The pregame show begins at 6:30 and tipoff is at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Phoenix 109 Charlotte 104 Final Philadelphia 103 Utah 94 Final Atlanta 104 Golden State 79 Final Indiana 117 Memphis 104 Final Milwaukee 132 New York 88 Final Chicago 113 Sacramento 106

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Buffalo 7 New Jersey 1 Final Vegas 4 N-Y Rangers 1 Final N-Y Islanders 4 Detroit 1 Final St. Louis 4 Chicago 0 Final Anaheim 4 Los Angeles 2

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Seattle 37 Minnesota 30 (4th Quarter)

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (22)Washington 75 South Dakota 55

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit at Cleveland 7 p.m. Orlando at Washington 7 p.m. Dallas at New Orleans 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio 8:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Denver 9 p.m. Portland at L.A. Clippers 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Carolina at Boston 7 p.m. Arizona at Columbus 7 p.m. Minnesota at Florida 7 p.m. N-Y Islanders at Montreal 7 p.m. Vegas at New Jersey 7 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Nashville 8 p.m. Dallas at Winnipeg 8 p.m. Ottawa at Vancouver 10 p.m. Washington at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(4)Michigan at (1)Louisville 7:30 p.m. (10)Duke at (11)Michigan St. 9:30 p.m. Bradley at (15)Memphis 9 p.m. (17)Florida St. at Indiana 9 p.m. Md.-Eastern Shore at (18)Baylor 7:30 p.m. Houston Baptist at (19)Dayton 7 p.m. (24)Butler at Mississippi 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved