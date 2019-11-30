AP: Headlines, features, scores and schedules

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Municipalities in Pennsylvania that are paying to clean up water contaminated with toxic industrial compounds from military installations such as Willow Grove Naval Air Station will get more state help. Legislation signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf allows municipal authorities to get permission to redirect a portion of state tax revenue generated from the reuse of former military installations contaminated with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The money could be used to eliminate surcharges that local ratepayers have been paying. The legislation also directs a state water infrastructure agency, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, to create a program to help clean up the chemicals. The state thus far has marshaled more than $20 million in aid for contamination in towns near Willow Grove and the former Naval Air Warfare Center.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will allow landowners to legally notify hunters and others that they’re trespassing by painting purple stripes on trees or posts. The bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf is designed to ease a landowners’ task of posting “no trespassing” signs that deteriorate over time. The law takes effect in 60 days. Numerous other states have adopted a purple-paint law, and paint manufacturers have formulated cans of spray paint and brush paint specifically marketed as “no hunting” paint.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will require public schools to allow students to apply personal finance class credits toward high school graduation requirements. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill this week and it will take effect in the 2020-21 school year. Under the new requirement, a student who successfully completes a high school course in personal finance will be allowed to apply up to one credit to satisfy social studies, math, business education or family and consumer science requirements for graduation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is creating the criminal offense of sexual extortion to help combat what authorities say is a growing crime targeting children. The legislation signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf takes effect in two months. The law makes it a third-degree felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison, if the victim is under 18 or the perpetrator has shown a pattern of engaging in sexual extortion.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Tedd Nesbit of Mercer County, says Pennsylvania law didn’t adequately cover the crime and the legislation helps Pennsylvania keep pace in a digital age that facilitates sexual extortion. The law defines sexual extortion as using a threat of some type of coerce a victim into a sex act, simulating a sex act,

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

MADRID (AP) — Placido Domingo is disputing allegations of sexual harassment against him, saying he has always behaved like a gentleman but that “gallant gestures are viewed differently nowadays.” The 78-year-old Spanish opera legend told the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial in an interview published Friday that he feels strong despite the accusations, which he called a “nightmare.” He said he intends to continue performing at least until the end of his planned engagements running through 2021.

The Associated Press reported in August and September that more than 20 women who worked with Domingo in the opera world accuse him of sexual harassment or inappropriate, sexually charged behavior, including unwanted touching and sudden attempts to kiss them, and of sometimes damaging their careers if they rejected him. In statements responding to the AP’s reporting, Domingo said the allegations were “in many ways, simply incorrect.”

Domingo said at the time he believed his “interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual,” though he noted that “rules and standards” have changed. In El Confidencial interview, Domingo again stopped short of flatly denying what the women allege, but insisted he had never behaved improperly. He said Spaniards are naturally “warm, affectionate and loving.” “I have been gallant, but always within the limits of gentlemanliness, respect and sensitivity,” he was quoted as saying. He added: “Gallant gestures are viewed differently nowadays.” He insisted he “never behaved in the aggressive, stalking and vulgar manner that (the accusers) described.”

LONDON (AP) — Rod Stewart, known for decades as a consummate crooner, rocker, fashion plate and tongue-in-cheek sex symbol, is adding a new element to his image: serious model railroad builder. The former front man of the Faces who has hits dating back to the 1960s has put the finishing touch on a 23-year project that has landed him on the cover of Britain’s Railway Modeller magazine. It’s a far cry from Rolling Stone, whose cover he has graced many times.

The model is an ambitious portrayal of a gritty American city in 1945, representing a combination of New York and Chicago. It’s an artistic success, one that Stewart didn’t outsource but designed and constructed from start to finish, with some help with the electrical and computer connections. “It’s the detail that I’m proud of,” Stewart said in an interview with The Associated Press. Stewart is modest about hits like “Maggie May” but proud of his railway design skills.

Class 4A=

Dallas 56, Jersey Shore 28

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Penn State Basketball- Penn State beats Syracuse 85 to 64

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Brooklyn 112 Boston 107 Final Charlotte 110 Detroit 107 Final Toronto 90 Orlando 83 Final Milwaukee 119 Cleveland 110 Final Philadelphia 101 New York 95 Final OT Indiana 105 Atlanta 104 Final Utah 103 Memphis 94 Final Miami 122 Golden State 105 Final Oklahoma City 109 New Orleans 104 Final San Antonio 107 L.A. Clippers 97 Final Dallas 120 Phoenix 113 Final Portland 107 Chicago 103 Final L.A. Lakers 125 Washington 103

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Boston 3 N-Y Rangers 2 Final Winnipeg 3 Anaheim 0 Final Buffalo 6 Toronto 4 Final Colorado 5 Chicago 2 Final Minnesota 7 Ottawa 2 Final Philadelphia 6 Detroit 1 Final San Jose 4 Los Angeles 1 Final OT Washington 4 Tampa Bay 3 Final SO Vegas 2 Arizona 1 Final Columbus 5 Pittsburgh 2 Final Nashville 3 Carolina 0 Final St. Louis 3 Dallas 1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (17)Memphis 34 (18)Cincinnati 24 Final (19)Iowa 27 Nebraska 24 Final (20)Boise St. 31 Colorado St. 24 Final (22)Appalachian St. 48 Troy 13 Final Virginia 39 (23)Virginia Tech 30

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1)Duke 83 Winthrop 70 Final (2)Louisville 71 W. Kentucky 54 Final (5)Maryland 80 Harvard 73 Final (6)North Carolina 78 (11)Oregon 74 Final Michigan 82 (8)Gonzaga 64 Final (9)Kentucky 69 UAB 58 Final (10)Ohio St. 90 Morgan St. 57 Final OT Creighton 83 (12)Texas Tech 76 Final (13)Seton Hall 84 Iowa St. 76 Final (14)Arizona 92 Penn 82 Final Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81 (15)Utah St. 73 Final Florida St. 60 (17)Tennessee 57 Final Purdue 59 (20)VCU 56 Final (24)Florida 73 Marshall 67

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Denver at Sacramento 5 p.m. Indiana at Philadelphia 7 p.m. Atlanta at Houston 8 p.m. Charlotte at Milwaukee 8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

N-Y Rangers at New Jersey 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Montreal 3 p.m. Ottawa at Calgary 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit 7 p.m. Nashville at Florida 7 p.m. Columbus at N-Y Islanders 7 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. Buffalo at Toronto 7 p.m. San Jose at Arizona 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis 8 p.m. Chicago at Colorado 9 p.m. Vancouver at Edmonton 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Los Angeles 10 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Texas A&M at (1)LSU 7 p.m. (2)Ohio St. at (10)Michigan 12 p.m. (3)Clemson at South Carolina 12 p.m. (4)Georgia at Georgia Tech 12 p.m. (5)Alabama at (16)Auburn 3:30 p.m. Colorado at (6)Utah 7:30 p.m. (7)Oklahoma at (21)Oklahoma St. 8 p.m. Florida St. at (8)Florida 7:30 p.m. (13)Wisconsin at (9)Minnesota 3:30 p.m. (11)Baylor at Kansas 3:30 p.m. Rutgers at (12)Penn St. 3:30 p.m. Oregon St. at (14)Oregon 4 p.m. (15)Notre Dame at Stanford 4 p.m. (24)Navy at Houston 7 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(17)Tennessee at (20)VCU 4 p.m. Sacramento St. at (21)Colorado 9 p.m. Lipscomb at (25)Xavier 12 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved