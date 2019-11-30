AP: Headlines, features, scores and schedules

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Municipalities in Pennsylvania that are paying to clean up water contaminated with toxic industrial compounds from military installations such as Willow Grove Naval Air Station will get more state help. Legislation signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf allows municipal authorities to get permission to redirect a portion of state tax revenue generated from the reuse of former military installations contaminated with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
The money could be used to eliminate surcharges that local ratepayers have been paying. The legislation also directs a state water infrastructure agency, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, to create a program to help clean up the chemicals. The state thus far has marshaled more than $20 million in aid for contamination in towns near Willow Grove and the former Naval Air Warfare Center.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will allow landowners to legally notify hunters and others that they’re trespassing by painting purple stripes on trees or posts. The bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf is designed to ease a landowners’ task of posting “no trespassing” signs that deteriorate over time. The law takes effect in 60 days. Numerous other states have adopted a purple-paint law, and paint manufacturers have formulated cans of spray paint and brush paint specifically marketed as “no hunting” paint.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will require public schools to allow students to apply personal finance class credits toward high school graduation requirements. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill this week and it will take effect in the 2020-21 school year. Under the new requirement, a student who successfully completes a high school course in personal finance will be allowed to apply up to one credit to satisfy social studies, math, business education or family and consumer science requirements for graduation.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is creating the criminal offense of sexual extortion to help combat what authorities say is a growing crime targeting children. The legislation signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf takes effect in two months. The law makes it a third-degree felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison, if the victim is under 18 or the perpetrator has shown a pattern of engaging in sexual extortion.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Tedd Nesbit of Mercer County, says Pennsylvania law didn’t adequately cover the crime and the legislation helps Pennsylvania keep pace in a digital age that facilitates sexual extortion. The law defines sexual extortion as using a threat of some type of coerce a victim into a sex act, simulating a sex act,
MADRID (AP) — Placido Domingo is disputing allegations of sexual harassment against him, saying he has always behaved like a gentleman but that “gallant gestures are viewed differently nowadays.” The 78-year-old Spanish opera legend told the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial in an interview published Friday that he feels strong despite the accusations, which he called a “nightmare.” He said he intends to continue performing at least until the end of his planned engagements running through 2021.
The Associated Press reported in August and September that more than 20 women who worked with Domingo in the opera world accuse him of sexual harassment or inappropriate, sexually charged behavior, including unwanted touching and sudden attempts to kiss them, and of sometimes damaging their careers if they rejected him. In statements responding to the AP’s reporting, Domingo said the allegations were “in many ways, simply incorrect.”
Domingo said at the time he believed his “interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual,” though he noted that “rules and standards” have changed. In El Confidencial interview, Domingo again stopped short of flatly denying what the women allege, but insisted he had never behaved improperly. He said Spaniards are naturally “warm, affectionate and loving.” “I have been gallant, but always within the limits of gentlemanliness, respect and sensitivity,” he was quoted as saying. He added: “Gallant gestures are viewed differently nowadays.” He insisted he “never behaved in the aggressive, stalking and vulgar manner that (the accusers) described.”
LONDON (AP) — Rod Stewart, known for decades as a consummate crooner, rocker, fashion plate and tongue-in-cheek sex symbol, is adding a new element to his image: serious model railroad builder. The former front man of the Faces who has hits dating back to the 1960s has put the finishing touch on a 23-year project that has landed him on the cover of Britain’s Railway Modeller magazine. It’s a far cry from Rolling Stone, whose cover he has graced many times.
The model is an ambitious portrayal of a gritty American city in 1945, representing a combination of New York and Chicago. It’s an artistic success, one that Stewart didn’t outsource but designed and constructed from start to finish, with some help with the electrical and computer connections. “It’s the detail that I’m proud of,” Stewart said in an interview with The Associated Press. Stewart is modest about hits like “Maggie May” but proud of his railway design skills.
Class 4A=
Dallas 56, Jersey Shore 28
Penn State Basketball- Penn State beats Syracuse 85 to 64
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Brooklyn
|112
|Boston
|107
|Final
|Charlotte
|110
|Detroit
|107
|Final
|Toronto
|90
|Orlando
|83
|Final
|Milwaukee
|119
|Cleveland
|110
|Final
|Philadelphia
|101
|New York
|95
|Final OT
|Indiana
|105
|Atlanta
|104
|Final
|Utah
|103
|Memphis
|94
|Final
|Miami
|122
|Golden State
|105
|Final
|Oklahoma City
|109
|New Orleans
|104
|Final
|San Antonio
|107
|L.A. Clippers
|97
|Final
|Dallas
|120
|Phoenix
|113
|Final
|Portland
|107
|Chicago
|103
|Final
|L.A. Lakers
|125
|Washington
|103
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Final OT
|Boston
|3
|N-Y Rangers
|2
|Final
|Winnipeg
|3
|Anaheim
|0
|Final
|Buffalo
|6
|Toronto
|4
|Final
|Colorado
|5
|Chicago
|2
|Final
|Minnesota
|7
|Ottawa
|2
|Final
|Philadelphia
|6
|Detroit
|1
|Final
|San Jose
|4
|Los Angeles
|1
|Final OT
|Washington
|4
|Tampa Bay
|3
|Final SO
|Vegas
|2
|Arizona
|1
|Final
|Columbus
|5
|Pittsburgh
|2
|Final
|Nashville
|3
|Carolina
|0
|Final
|St. Louis
|3
|Dallas
|1
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|Final
|(17)Memphis
|34
|(18)Cincinnati
|24
|Final
|(19)Iowa
|27
|Nebraska
|24
|Final
|(20)Boise St.
|31
|Colorado St.
|24
|Final
|(22)Appalachian St.
|48
|Troy
|13
|Final
|Virginia
|39
|(23)Virginia Tech
|30
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Final
|(1)Duke
|83
|Winthrop
|70
|Final
|(2)Louisville
|71
|W. Kentucky
|54
|Final
|(5)Maryland
|80
|Harvard
|73
|Final
|(6)North Carolina
|78
|(11)Oregon
|74
|Final
|Michigan
|82
|(8)Gonzaga
|64
|Final
|(9)Kentucky
|69
|UAB
|58
|Final
|(10)Ohio St.
|90
|Morgan St.
|57
|Final OT
|Creighton
|83
|(12)Texas Tech
|76
|Final
|(13)Seton Hall
|84
|Iowa St.
|76
|Final
|(14)Arizona
|92
|Penn
|82
|Final
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|81
|(15)Utah St.
|73
|Final
|Florida St.
|60
|(17)Tennessee
|57
|Final
|Purdue
|59
|(20)VCU
|56
|Final
|(24)Florida
|73
|Marshall
|67
___
TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Denver
|at
|Sacramento
|5 p.m.
|Indiana
|at
|Philadelphia
|7 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Houston
|8 p.m.
|Charlotte
|at
|Milwaukee
|8 p.m.
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|N-Y Rangers
|at
|New Jersey
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|Montreal
|3 p.m.
|Ottawa
|at
|Calgary
|7 p.m.
|Washington
|at
|Detroit
|7 p.m.
|Nashville
|at
|Florida
|7 p.m.
|Columbus
|at
|N-Y Islanders
|7 p.m.
|Carolina
|at
|Tampa Bay
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo
|at
|Toronto
|7 p.m.
|San Jose
|at
|Arizona
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|St. Louis
|8 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Colorado
|9 p.m.
|Vancouver
|at
|Edmonton
|10 p.m.
|Winnipeg
|at
|Los Angeles
|10 p.m.
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|Texas A&M
|at
|(1)LSU
|7 p.m.
|(2)Ohio St.
|at
|(10)Michigan
|12 p.m.
|(3)Clemson
|at
|South Carolina
|12 p.m.
|(4)Georgia
|at
|Georgia Tech
|12 p.m.
|(5)Alabama
|at
|(16)Auburn
|3:30 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|(6)Utah
|7:30 p.m.
|(7)Oklahoma
|at
|(21)Oklahoma St.
|8 p.m.
|Florida St.
|at
|(8)Florida
|7:30 p.m.
|(13)Wisconsin
|at
|(9)Minnesota
|3:30 p.m.
|(11)Baylor
|at
|Kansas
|3:30 p.m.
|Rutgers
|at
|(12)Penn St.
|3:30 p.m.
|Oregon St.
|at
|(14)Oregon
|4 p.m.
|(15)Notre Dame
|at
|Stanford
|4 p.m.
|(24)Navy
|at
|Houston
|7 p.m.
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|(17)Tennessee
|at
|(20)VCU
|4 p.m.
|Sacramento St.
|at
|(21)Colorado
|9 p.m.
|Lipscomb
|at
|(25)Xavier
|12 p.m.
