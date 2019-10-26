AP Headlines, Features, High School Football Scores and More

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A virtual remembrance, an overseas concert and community service projects highlight the many plans for commemorating the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history on the shooting’s one-year anniversary Sunday. The attack killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The Tree of Life building has remained closed since the shooting. The three congregations now worship at two nearby synagogues. Last week, Tree of Life leaders unveiled their vision for the damaged building: a rebuilt space for places of worship; memorial, education and social events; and classrooms and exhibitions.

The commemoration’s theme is “Remember. Repair. Together.” It includes a private Jewish service, studying the portion of the Torah that was to be read when the shooting happened, opportunities to do community service, and a public memorial service.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man who was shot 15 times walked into a hospital emergency room and is expected to survive. The shooting unfolded early Friday in the city’s Kensington section. Police found 23 spent shell casings on the scene, but no victim. That’s when word came about a gunshot victim at a hospital.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the 27-year-old is in critical condition, but is expected to survive. Small says it’s “pretty miraculous.” His name has not been released. Authorities are checking surveillance video for possible clues. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — More than two decades ago when a mega entertainment and shopping complex was being conceived on a vast swath of swamp land in New Jersey, the iPhone didn’t exist, Amazon was only selling books online and malls were where you went for all your shopping needs. Now, after endless fits and starts and billions of dollars spent, American Dream is officially opening its doors to the public as the second largest mall in the country, and third largest in North America.

It will showcase 3 million square feet of leasable space dedicated to more than a dozen entertainment attractions like a 16-story indoor ski slope, rollercoaster, waterpark and eventually 450 retail, food and specialty shops. The big question is: Who will come? In today’s retail landscape, consumers are glued to their iPhones and smartphones, where they can do their shopping without ever leaving their couch. Amazon has morphed into the biggest online retailer in the world. And overall traffic at malls, which had been on the rise in the late 1990s, has declined 10% since, according to an estimate by Coresight Research.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Actress Felicity Huffman was released Friday morning from a federal prison in California two days before the end of a two-week sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal, authorities said. The “Desperate Housewives” star was released from the low-security prison for women because under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said.

Her husband, actor William H. Macy, dropped off Huffman — aka inmate No. 77806-112 — at the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin in the San Francisco Bay Area on Oct. 15, with one day of credit already banked for the day she was originally arrested and jailed. A federal judge in Boston last month sentenced Huffman, 56, to two weeks in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a woman who was angered when she was kicked out of a Las Vegas-area casino intentionally drove her motorhome into the building, injuring a custodian. North Las Vegas Police spokesman Eric Leavitt says the 50-year-old woman was ejected from the Cannery casino Friday morning and drove her Winnebago motorhome into the building.

Leavitt says the woman hit a 66-year-old custodial worker who was outside the building. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the worker was critically injured but is expected to survive. Leavitt told KVVU-TV that the woman kept hitting the gas and her vehicle was stuck in the building’s entrance. Employees had to remove the woman to get her to stop. Leavitt says police who were already at the casino arrested the woman. Her identity was not immediately released.

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Milton 14 Final Shikellamy 35 Selinsgrove 0 Final Montoursville 17 Lewisburg 14 Final Mifflinburg

(Little Brown Jug) 17 Loyalsock 24 Final South Williamsport 7 Tunkannock 37 Final Midd-West 39 Mount Carmel 28 Final Shamokin

(Coal Bucket Game) 22 Central Columbia 29 Final Bloomsburg 7 Upper Dauphin 60 Final Line Mountain 8 Juniata 19 Final Newport 21 Millersburg 6 Final Williams Valley 42 Wilkes Barre Area 22 Final Berwick 55 Hughesville 35 Final Muncy 52 Danville 6 Final Southern Columbia 49 Susquenita 18 Final Tri Valley 21 Central Mountain 13 Final Jersey Shore 54 Saturday Afternoon Warrior Run Col-Mont. Vo Tech

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Saturday:

Penn State at Michigan State – 2:00 on WKOK and WKOK.com.

Bucknell Football: Bucknell at Lafayette 3pm on Eagle 107 & eagle107.com.

Sunday:

NFL: Green Bay at Kansas City – 7:30 pm on WKOK.

Monday:

NFL Miami at Pittsburgh – 7:30 pm on WKOK, and 6:15pm on 100.9 The Valley and wvly.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved