Pay Raise for PSU Prez: AP headlines, high school football scores

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The president of Penn State is getting a 2.5% salary increase and trustees are making it retroactive to the beginning of July. The Board of Trustees on Friday voted unanimously to boost Eric Barron’s base pay to $855,000 a year. He’s been Penn State’s top administrator since 2014.

The Centre Daily Times says that together with an annual retention bonus of $200,000, Barron will be paid more than $1 million. The board is also approving salary increases for the provost, Nicholas Jones, and a senior vice president, David Gray.

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have honored Charles Barkley with a statue along their Legends Walk outside their practice facility in Camden. The statue was unveiled Friday. It joins other Sixers legends including Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Julius Erving and Bobby Jones.

Barkley played eight seasons with the Sixers and he was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history in 1996. Barkley was named an All-Star in five straight seasons between 1987 and 1992. The team retired his number 34 was retired in 2001.

BOSTON (AP) — “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman says she takes full responsibility for her role in the college admissions scandal and deserves her punishment. A federal judge in Boston sentenced the actress on Friday to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation.

Huffman was stoic in court, telling U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani she “betrayed” her daughters and her actor husband, William H. Macy.

After her sentencing, she said via email: “I accept the court’s decision today without reservation.” Huffman’s lawyer, Martin Murphy, argued that her crimes were less serious than those of her co-defendants. Huffman pleaded guilty in May to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers in 2017. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen had pushed hard for a full month’s imprisonment. Rosen says there was “simply no excuse” for Huffman’s actions.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A newly announced “Saturday Night Live” cast member posted a video last year in which he used a racial slur for Chinese people and derided Asians trying to learn English. The clip of Shane Gillis re-emerged in a news report Thursday, just hours after NBC said that he and two others, including the show’s only Asian American performer, were joining the cast as featured players.

The video apparently was posted in 2018 to a YouTube channel featuring Gillis and fellow comedian Matt McCusker, according to a Variety story . Seth Simons, a freelance writer and editor covering comedy, re-posted a clip from the video on Twitter and brought it to the trade paper’s attention, Variety said. NBC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for Gillis couldn’t immediately be located.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A Mississippi couple welcomed a 9-pound, 11-ounce baby into the world on 9/11, at 9:11 p.m. The Commercial Appeal reports Christina Malone-Brown was born by cesarean section at a hospital in Germantown, Tennessee. Christina’s father, Justin Brown, says bystanders joked his family should play the lottery. He says the doctor kept saying “Oh my goodness, I’ve got a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11.”

A photo of the baby shows her asleep in a hospital bed for infants, wires connected to her torso and a blue elastic band wrapped around her head. Her mother, Cametrione Malone-Brown, says her baby girl brought a spot of light to a day darkened by memories of the 2001 terror attacks..

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Red Sox today, 6:30pm, while CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com and the SBC app.

The Penn State Nittany Lions Play Pitt today at 10:30am. You can hear the game on WKOK and WKOK.com.

High School football scores from AP:

Bellefonte 41, Central Mountain 14

Berwick 42, Wyoming Valley West 0

Central Columbia 43, Hughesville 7

Danville 35, Mifflinburg 19

Juniata 42, Line Mountain 33

Juniata Valley 38, Williamsburg 12

Lewisburg 41, Milton 6

Loyalsock 48, Bloomsburg 14

Midd-West 54, Shenandoah Valley 6

Millersburg 21, Halifax 19

Montoursville 28, Warrior Run 7

Mount Carmel 34, Jersey Shore 18

Penns Valley 41, Central Martinsburg 21

Pine Grove 34, Tri-Valley 7

Selinsgrove 37, Shikellamy 6

South Williamsport 40, Muncy 13

Southern Columbia 62, Shamokin 0

Upper Dauphin 36, Newport 20

Williams Valley 28, Susquenita 14

Williamsport 13, Hazleton Area 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 6 Detroit 2 Final Houston 4 Kansas City 1 Final Toronto 6 N-Y Yankees 5 (12 Innings) Final Oakland 14 Texas 9 Final Tampa Bay 11 L-A Angels 4 Final Chi White Sox 9 Seattle 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 17 Pittsburgh 8 Final Atlanta 5 Washington 0 Final L-A Dodgers 9 N-Y Mets 2 Final St. Louis 10 Milwaukee 0 Final Colorado 10 San Diego 8 Final Cincinnati 4 Arizona 3 Final San Francisco 1 Miami 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (20)Washington St. 31 Houston 24

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Boston at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Cleveland 1:10 p.m. N-Y Yankees at Toronto 3:07 p.m. Baltimore at Detroit 6:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m. Houston at Kansas City 7:15 p.m. Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at L-A Angels 9:07 p.m. Chi White Sox at Seattle 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Washington 4:05 p.m. L-A Dodgers at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis 7:15 p.m. Cincinnati at Arizona 8:10 p.m. San Diego at Colorado 8:10 p.m. Miami at San Francisco 9:05 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(21)Maryland at Temple 12 p.m. Pittsburgh at (13)Penn St. 12 p.m. (6)Ohio St. at Indiana 12 p.m. Arkansas St. at (3)Georgia 12 p.m. New Mexico at (7)Notre Dame 2:30 p.m. Stanford at (17)UCF 3:30 p.m. (24)Southern Cal at BYU 3:30 p.m. (2)Alabama at South Carolina 3:30 p.m. (19)Iowa at Iowa St. 4 p.m. Arizona St. at (18)Michigan St. 4 p.m. Idaho St. at (11)Utah 4:15 p.m. Kent St. at (8)Auburn 7 p.m. (9)Florida at Kentucky 7 p.m. Lamar at (16)Texas A&M 7 p.m. (1)Clemson at Syracuse 7:30 p.m. Florida St. at (25)Virginia 7:30 p.m. Hawaii at (23)Washington 7:30 p.m. Northwestern St. at (4)LSU 7:30 p.m. (12)Texas at Rice 8 p.m. (5)Oklahoma at UCLA 8 p.m. Portland St. at (22)Boise St. 10:15 p.m. Montana at (15)Oregon 10:45 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

San Jose at New York City FC 12:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Chicago 3:30 p.m. Columbus at Atlanta 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Montreal 7:30 p.m. New England at Orlando City 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m. Houston at Vancouver 10 p.m.

