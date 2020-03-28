Gov. Wolf Expands Stay at Home: AP PA Headlines, Features

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering a big expansion of his stay-at-home order, from 10 to 19 counties. Wolf’s Friday order adds Berks, Butler, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Luzerne, Pike, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties. Already included were the state’s most populous counties, including Philadelphia and Allegheny County.

In the meantime, a shuttered reform school for boys in suburban Philadelphia and Temple University’s sports and events center would be used as overflow as coronavirus cases grow and hospitals are pressed for space. Wolf’s administration also announced Friday that it had confirmed 531 more coronavirus cases, a 30% jump to more than 2,200, and six more deaths for a total of 22.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf followed through on his threat to veto a bill to provide potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks for petrochemical plants that use natural gas extracted in the state. In his veto message Friday, Wolf said he could support awarding an incentive like the one in the bill, but only after a thorough analysis of a proposed project. The Republican-penned bill passed both GOP-controlled legislative chambers by veto-proof majorities in early February. It authorized the “energy and fertilizer manufacturing tax credit.” Wolf’s administration estimated the tax credit would be worth about $22 million annually per plant and expire at the end of 2050.

WEST DEER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire roared through a western Pennsylvania home, killing a 14-year old girl and her dog. Emergency responders went to the West Deer home around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters tried to enter the residence to reach the girl, but were forced back by the intense heat and flames before part of the home collapsed. The girl was identified as an eighth-grader in the Deer Lakes school district. Her name has not been released. It wasn’t clear if anyone else was in the home when the fire broke out, but no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — No more Peeps are being hatched for at least a couple of weeks — but it shouldn’t affect Easter baskets. The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Just Born confections company said its production facilities there and in Philadelphia closed Wednesday through April 7. But the company says it had already produced and shipped the Easter supply of its signature marshmallow confection to outlets. Just Born says the popular Peeps & Company retail store in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, is also closed for now. The store is billed as a Peeps “experience” and features light displays, historical videos and merchandise.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion rescue package, sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature. The measure tosses a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic. America’s coronavirus infections have surged to the most in the world. Italy has shut down its industry. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak. And advocates and prison guards are calling for reforms to head off a potential outbreak in the federal prison system.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, a civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, has died at 98. A charismatic and fiery preacher with oratory skills on par with King, Lowery led the SCLC for two decades. He remained an active force in social issues such as war and poverty long after his retirement. Lowery was considered the dean of civil rights veterans and lived to celebrate a milestone that few of them thought they would ever witness _ the election of an African American president. President Barack Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. A family statement says Lowery died Friday.

