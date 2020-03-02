Four Injured in Pottsville Shooting: AP PA headlines, AP features

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say one man has been charged with attempted homicide and another with aggravated assault in an exchange of gunfire outside an eastern Pennsylvania bar that sent four people to medical facilities for treatment. State police say two men leaving Woody’s Bar in Pottsville early Saturday got into an argument and pulled guns. One man was hit, and police allege another man then picked up his gun and returned fire. An arriving police officer also discharged his weapon. One man was critically injured while another man was listed as stable, and two other men were hit in the crossfire.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Grassroots progressive groups that largely rose from deep distress over Donald Trump’s 2016 victory are trying to amplify their effect in the battleground state of Pennsylvania by joining together. What they are forming is something that looks like a hybrid of a political party and an issues advocacy organization. Pennsylvania Stands Up has stitched together a state umbrella office with a political action committee, fundraising strategies and nine chapters that have moved to fee-based membership models. Some members say its political outlook is best embodied by Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Nicky Minaj crew member outside a Philadelphia bar five years ago. Thirty-eight-year-old Khaliyfa Neely was also convicted Friday of aggravated and simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime in the February 2015 death of 29-year-old De’Von Andre Pickett. He will be sentenced April 24. Prosecutors said Pickett was preparing to go on tour as rapper Nicki Minaj’s stage manager when he was stabbed outside a Germantown bar. An earlier trial on the charges against Neely ended in a hung jury last year.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Prosecutors in western Pennsylvania have withdrawn charges against five men charged in a shooting at a neighborhood vigil in Pittsburgh 4 1/2 years ago that wounded three people, two of them children. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the action by the Allegheny County district attorney’s office Friday came 10 days before jury selection was scheduled in the case. A prosecutor cited “the murder of a commonwealth witness, subsequent lack of cooperation of witness and other evidentiary issues.” The September 2015 gunfire occurred at a vigil in the Homewood neighborhood to mark the two-year anniversary of a young man’s shooting death nearby.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania state trooper conducting a traffic stop has been shot. The unidentified trooper is listed in stable condition. State police say the shooting happened early Saturday in Franklin County. It came after troopers stopped a driver who was suspected of driving under the influence. Police say that a fight broke out between the troopers and the driver, 20-year-old Robert William Ransom of Chambersburg, during a sobriety test. They say Ransom then pulled out a handgun and shot one of them. Ransom was taken into custody uninjured. It’s not clear whether Ransom has yet to secure legal representation.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and wounded by police during a standoff near Philadelphia last month has died. The Bucks County district attorney’s office says 61-year-old Thomas Edward Zeller was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health. The Montgomery County coroner’s office is scheduled to do an autopsy Monday. Zeller had been hospitalized since Feb. 20, when police said he was shot during a standoff in Doylestown Township. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub is reviewing the shooting.

