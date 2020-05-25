AP: Civil penalties assessed against nursing care facilities in PA during coronavirus pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State health officials say civil penalties totaling more than $93,000 have been assessed against nursing care facilities in Pennsylvania amid hundreds of complaint investigations during the coronavirus pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Saturday that nursing home surveyors have conducted more than 1,470 inspections of nursing homes since the beginning of February. Officials said more than 5,000 deaths in the commonwealth are now associated with the coronavirus. State health officials also reported that more than 700 more people testing positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state total to just under 67,000.

GILBERT, W.Va. (AP) — Riders have packed a vast network of ATV trails in southern West Virginia on the first weekend the system was allowed to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. The eight trail networks that make up the more than 700-mile Hatfield-McCoy system are open for Memorial Day weekend. Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail that all of the more than 60 lodging providers that serve the trails were booked for the weekend. Gov. Jim Justice reopened the trails late last week as part of the most aggressive phase of his coronavirus reopening strategy.

BOSTON (AP) — Immigrants and their advocates say the U.S. citizenship process has stalled during the coronavirus crisis even as many parts of life have pivoted online or are starting to reopen. A limited number of people have been allowed to take their oath of citizenship in small ceremonies in recent weeks. But advocates say thousands more who have already been approved for naturalization still don’t know when their ceremonies will be scheduled. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says the ceremonies can’t be done virtually because federal law requires them to take place in person.

WILLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are looking for a 23-year-old man believed to be connected to two Connecticut slayings. Connecticut troopers say Peter Manfredonia is suspected in a deadly assault in Willington on Friday and a homicide in Derby on Sunday morning. He’s believed to be armed with several weapons. Police say a stolen car Manfredonia had been driving was found in New Jersey at the Pennsylvania border Sunday afternoon. The Connecticut Post reports that Manfredonia is a 2015 graduate of Newtown High School and a senior at the University of Connecticut majoring in finance and mechanical engineering.

BELL ACRES, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man is faces charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist near Pittsburgh over the weekend. Allegheny County police say Bell Acres officers were dispatched just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a 51-year-old cyclist, who died shortly afterward. Witnesses said the truck was heading west in the eastbound lanes and struck the eastbound cyclist head-on. Thirty-three-year-old Justin Michael Miller faces charges including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney. a listed number for Miller couldn’t be found Sunday.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — State game commission wardens in northwestern Pennsylvania tranquilized and removed a 127-pound bear from an Erie neighborhood over the weekend. Erie police and game wardens were called to east Erie at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday after the animal was spotted in a tree in a home’s backyard. A game warden fired a tranquilizer dart from the bucket of a fire department ladder truck backed into an adjacent yard near the tree, and the bear dropped to the ground from a branch about 25 feet in the air. Wardens said the bear would likely be taken to Forest County and be released.

