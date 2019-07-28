PA Absentee Ballots Mostly Missed: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 7/28/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comparatively tight deadlines for absentee ballots mean Pennsylvania’s mail-in votes arrive too late to be counted far more often than the national average. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that 4.2% of Pennsylvania’s absentee ballots got to voting offices after the deadline to be counted in the November 2018 election, compared with less than 1% nationally.

The newspaper cites data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission that ranks Pennsylvania second in the rate of missed-deadline rejections, behind only Delaware. Pennsylvania’s voters submitted 187,000 absentee ballots in last year’s General Election and 8,700 were rejected, the great majority for missing a deadline. The Inquirer says the commission figures apparently undercounted the number of Pennsylvania late ballots by at least 1,400.

NEW YORK (AP) — The past year has been a difficult one for U.S. charities affiliated with the Catholic Church. Even as many donors reacted in dismay to the church’s sex-abuse scandals, the charities faced new challenges due to the immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

For the biggest agencies — Catholic Charities and Catholic Relief Services — it’s too early to gauge the overall financial impact of recent sex-abuse developments. But several local Catholic Charities affiliates report a drop in donations due at least in part to the scandals.

Those included abuse allegations that led to former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s ouster from the priesthood and a Pennsylvania grand jury report asserting that about 300 Roman Catholic priests had abused children at six of the state’s dioceses over seven decades.

ALBION, Pa. (AP) — Wildlife authorities are asking the public for information about the shooting of a bald eagle found dead in northwestern Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission posted a photo of the bird found Thursday night near Hope Cemetery in Elk Creek Township, Erie County near the Ohio border.

Game Warden Michael Stutts responded to the scene at the intersection of State Route 18 and Sherman Road near Cranesville and confirmed that the mature eagle had been shot. Officials are asking anyone with information to call the game commission’s northwest region office or the Operation Game Thief hotline.

Features

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The National Civil Rights Museum says this year’s Freedom Award recipients are musician John Legend, feminist writer Gloria Steinem and human rights activist Hafsat Nabiola. The Memphis, Tennessee-based museum announced in a news release Thursday the winners of its annual awards honoring civil and human rights leaders. The awards will be presented Oct. 30 at The Orpheum theater in Memphis.

Abiola is a Nigerian activist who is president of Women in Africa, a group that supports African women with high potential, and the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy. Steinem is an author, lecturer and political activist who leads several organizations promoting gender equality and the rights of women and girls. Legend is a recording artist who uses his music, influence and resources to promote social justice and equality.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado police say a driver tried to replace a broken tail light with a red sports drink. Denver news station KMGH-TV reported that Longmont police stopped a driver Monday who placed a red-colored bottled drink where his car’s rear light should have been. Authorities say the driver was on his way to get the tail light fixed when officers stopped him in Longmont, 38 miles (61 kilometers) north of Denver.

Officials say officers didn’t ticket the driver, who was seen repairing his car later that day. Police say tail lights prevent crashes and “while we appreciate the ingenuity of this taillight, this is not a permanent solution.” Authorities say vehicles must have a red tail light that can be seen at least 100 feet (30 meters) away during the day.

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana district judge has found a public defender in contempt of court after he filmed a bailiff duct-taping a defendant’s mouth during a sentencing hearing this month. State District Judge Marilyn Castle barred attorney Michael Gregory from bringing a cellphone into the 15th Judicial District court building or from using anyone else’s cellphone in the courthouse for six months, The Acadiana Advocate reported. She also ordered him to pay a $100 fine.

“This is not pleasurable for me to do. If I ignored it, I’d be in violation of the rules,” Castle said, later adding, “I have no hard feelings for you.” Gregory said he plans to appeal Friday’s ruling. The contempt hearing was called after Gregory filmed a bailiff putting tape on Michael C. Duhon’s mouth during his July 18 sentencing hearing. Duhon repeatedly objected during the proceedings despite requests from Castle to remain silent or speak through his attorney, Aaron Adams.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a grand slam, Ronald Acuña Jr., Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall also homered and the Atlanta Braves routed the Philadelphia Phillies 15-7. Max Fried allowed five runs _ four earned _ and seven hits, striking out six in 5 1/3 innings in his first start since returning from the injury list because of a blister on his left index finger. The NL East-leading Braves have won two in a row after losing six of eight.

