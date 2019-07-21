AP: 11-year old hit with stray bullet, Lunch Debt Threats, and the Phils fall to the Bucs

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet as he sat in a vehicle in eastern Pennsylvania. Reading police were called after a report that the boy was on his way to Reading Hospital in a private vehicle. There was no immediate word on his condition. Police say they believe the boy wasn’t the intended target. No arrests were reported and police were urging anyone with information to call investigators.

KINGSTON, Pa. (AP) — A Luzerne County school district said it will reword stern letters to parents threatening to put their kids in foster care if the parents didn’t pay off lunch debt. The letters sent recently to about 1,000 parents in Luzerne County’s Wyoming Valley West School District have prompted complaints from parents and a stern rebuke from local child welfare authorities.

The district says that it’s trying to collect more than $20,000, and that other methods to get parents to pay haven’t been successful. County officials say children aren’t sent to foster care over their parents’ nonpayment of lunch bills. In the wake of complaints, district officials say they plan to send out a less threatening letter next week.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a $2 million grant program to clean up the shorelines and waters of the Great Lakes. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler during an appearance Friday in Cleveland says the grants will be available to state and local governments, nonprofit groups and universities for cleanup programs.

Wheeler says removing trash from U.S. waterways is an EPA priority. The program is part of the EPA’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. It will fund up to a dozen projects, with the largest amount set at $500,000.

The EPA is seeking projects that will address trash on beaches, shorelines, harbors and rivers. It will also fund litter prevention and education programs.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pogopalooza, known as the World Championships of Pogo, is bouncing into Pittsburgh this weekend. Extreme pogo stick athletes from around the world are coming to town to show off their huge tricks and flips to compete for world titles in such categories as High Jump and Best Trick. The events on Saturday and Sunday aren’t just for the grown-ups.

Pogo-users under the age of 15 can enter a “bounce off” competition and those who bounce the longest get a free pogo stick. Visitors can try their hand at pogo sticking in a free jump area that will have pogo sticks of all sizes. In addition to the main competitions, the pogo athletes will be attempting to break three Guinness World Records over the weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Instagram is expanding a test to hide how many “likes” people’s posts receive as it tries to combat criticism that such counts hurt mental health and make people feel bad when comparing themselves to others. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing service has been running the test in Canada since May. Now, Facebook said the test has been expanded to Ireland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Brazil and New Zealand.

Facebook typically tests new Facebook and Instagram features in smaller markets before bringing them to the U.S., if it ever does. The company would not comment on what it’s learned from the Canada test or if it has plans to expand it to the U.S. any time soon. One group that may be affected is Instagram “influencers,” the major, minor or micro celebrities who use social media to market products and otherwise influence their hordes of followers. After all, if you post a photo and no one likes it, did you really post it?

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK today while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove scattered two hits over six innings, collected his first double of the season and scored on a textbook head-first slide to beat a throw by Philadelphia right fielder Bryce Harper and lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-1 win. Musgrove tied a season high with eight strikeouts and allowed only an unearned run in the sixth to win his third consecutive decision.

ATLANTA (AP) _ The National League East race is a little tighter after the second-place Washington Nationals beat the division-leading Atlanta Braves, 5-3. Aníbal (AH’-nih-bahl) Sánchez scored the tiebreaking run and won his sixth consecutive decision since an 0-6 start. Matt Adams homered for the Nats, who are within 5 ½ games of the division lead after improving to 33-14 since May 24.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) _ Shane Lowry set a pair of records while taking a commanding four-stroke lead over Tommy Fleetwood through three rounds of the British Open at Royal Portrush. Lowry topped the Dunluce Course record with an 8-under 63 that included three straight birdies late in the round. Lowry’s 16-under 197 is the lowest 54-hole score in British Open history as he seeks his first major championship.

