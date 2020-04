COAL TOWNSHIP – Another Valley recreation area is closing due to COVID-19 concerns, this time in Northumberland County. On its website, the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) says it has decided to close until further notice.

AOAA Director of Operations Dave Porzi says it is taking an abundance of caution for the safety of riders, staff and families. Tuesday, we told you the Montour Skate Park near Danville was closed after a big gathering was broken up by police officers.