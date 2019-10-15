Another threat at Danville high school, high school on lockdown

The day after a bomb threat and evacuation of the high school, Danville high school is on lock down. This message from Danville Area School District has been issued: “This is the Danville Area School District. There is an internal lock down at the High School for a potential threat. This has been initiated in conjunction with local law enforcement for safety purposes. No one will be dismissed at this time and notifications will be sent as more information becomes available. Dr. Boyle”

No other details are available, Danville police are at the school assisting. Montour Columbia 9-1-1 say they have no information on anything at the school.