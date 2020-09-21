Another Snyder County death from COVID-19, 45 new local cases

HARRISBURG – Over the last two days, a fourth COVID-19 death has been reported in Snyder County, and the Valley has 45 new COVID-19 cases. Additionally, the state Department of Health reports there have been over 150,000 total statewide cases since the pandemic began, and over 8,000 deaths.

Recently, the Department of Health is now including Sunday and Monday numbers in Monday’s update. In Monday’s update, the state says there were 11 new Snyder County case over the last two days, along with another death, bringing Snyder’s total since the start of the pandemic to 266 cases and four deaths.

In Snyder County Long Term Care facilities, there is one facility with an outbreak: that facility has 45 residents testing positive and seven total staff cases. The specific facility associated with those numbers is not listed, but last week the state said there was a number of cases at The Manor at Penn Village in Selinsgrove.

Over the last two days, 26 new Northumberland County cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at 887 overall and 48 deaths. Among seven county long-term care facilities, there are 243 cumulative resident cases, 70 total staff cases and 42 deaths. Union County has eight new cases at 459 overall and six deaths, and Montour has two new cases at 164 overall and five deaths.

In Valley hospitals, Geisinger Danville now has 10 patients, Geisinger Shamokin has seven, and Evangelical Community Hospital now has five. There are still no patients on ventilators.

Statewide over the last two days, 967 new cases have been confirmed and the statewide total is now over 150,000, of which 82% have recovered. 25 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,000. There are 1,767,181 patients who have tested negative to date.