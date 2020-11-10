Another record of new statewide COVID-19 cases, 59 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Another record of a new set of statewide COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and there are 59 new Valley cases. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed 4,361 new statewide cases, bringing the total to over 238,000 since the pandemic began, of which 72% of them have recovered. 62 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll total is over 9,000.

In the Valley, 29 new cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County at 1,791 since the start of the pandemic and there’s one new death at 114.

13 new cases have been confirmed in Union and Snyder counties at 858 overall and 591 overall, respectively. Union still has 11 deaths and Snyder still has 18 deaths. Montour has four new cases at 346 overall and 12 deaths.

At Valley universities, Susquehanna now has nine active cases and 23 total. Bloomsburg added another student case at 368 total and five total among staff. Bucknell remains with 26 active cases and 57 total, forcing the university to move to online learning only for this week among other restrictions.

At Valley prisons, there are seven active inmate cases and one active staff case at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary, and two active staff cases at the Lewisburg federal pen. There was not an update available Tuesday for SCI Coal Township.

In Valley long-term care facilities, updated Monday:

Among 10 Northumberland County facilities – 417 total resident cases, 135 total staff cases and 104 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 0 active cases with 267 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 83 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In a Montour County facility – 82 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and seven deaths; there’s also 16 active Grandview cases – 0 employee, 16 residents (177 total – there’s been no updates available the last two days)

Among seven Union County facilities – 37 total resident cases, 10 total staff cases, and two deaths

At Valley hospitals, no changes Tuesday:

Geisinger Danville…33 patients, seven on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin…six coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital…13 coronavirus patients

Across Pennsylvania…1,938 patients, 189 on ventilators

In 19-24-year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 22 percent of cases so far in November. There are 2,470,785 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 13,036 of total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.