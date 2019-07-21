Another project happening on Route 147, repaving starts Monday

MONTANDON – More roadwork will be happening in the Valley… Route 147 in the Montandon area is where a PennDOT repaving project starts Monday. The work is in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.

The department says about seven miles of road will be paved with the project extending from Route 405 to Interstate 80. The work is expected to be completed in early November. PennDOT says there will be daylight lane restrictions during the first phase of the project and long-term lane restrictions will be in place during paving.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone. Work includes milling, paving, guard rail upgrades, rumble strips, and preservation work on bridge decks. There will also be work on the ramps within the project limits.