Another PA Death Penalty Challenge: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 7/18/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s top prosecutor and the state district attorneys’ association are staking out opposing positions in a case to determine if Pennsylvania’s death penalty will remain in effect. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday his own review found the state’s death penalty runs afoul of the prohibition on cruel punishment and disproportionately applies to black defendants and the poor.

The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association also filed a brief with the state Supreme Court, saying the justices should respect the Legislature’s role in establishing state law. The high court in December took a pair of cases that will decide if the capital punishment system violates state constitutional protections. Two death row inmates argue arbitrary factors determine who gets sentenced to death. The Supreme Court will hear the case in September.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is overturning lower court decisions and ruling that Pittsburgh has the authority to require paid sick leave for workers. Wednesday’s ruling by the state Supreme Court lets the city’s 2015 ordinance stand. Mayor William Peduto is calling the decision a huge win for people who live and work in Pittsburgh. He says people shouldn’t be forced into deciding between staying home sick and missing a day’s pay, or going to work and spreading germs. Business organizations had sued over the rule and won twice in lower courts. Under the ordinance, employers with 15 or more employees must give them up to 40 hours of paid sick leave per year. Employers with fewer than 15 employees must provide up to 24 hours of paid sick leave per year.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A nonprofit arts organization is raising the alarm over what the chief executive calls a “declining level of public safety” in an area of downtown Pittsburgh that is being redeveloped. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has focused for decades on the economic and cultural development of a once-seedy 14-square-block section of the city’s downtown area.

But the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that CEO Kevin McMahon says in a letter to Mayor Bill Peduto that “alarming” recent problems — such as a July 4 shooting that wounded two people — threaten “to undo the reputation and the achievements created” over the past 35 years. Peduto, in a statement, said city homicides have been down every year since 2014 and the latest statistics show a 3% drop this year in violent and property crimes.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Over two dozen senior citizens fenced themselves into a makeshift “detention center” on Philadelphia’s Independence Mall in the sweltering heat to call attention to the treatment of migrant children in U.S. custody. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the ElderWitness group set up the fencing on Wednesday between Independence Hall and the National Constitution Center. For over an hour, they called out names of children who’ve died in U.S. custody and held up their photos.

Seventy-year-old Rabbi Mordechai Liebling says the protest is personal. He says his grandmother — a widow from Poland with four children — was turned down when she tried to come to the U.S. in the 1930s. All but his mother died in the Holocaust. He says “had America allowed them to come, they would have all lived” and sees a parallel to the people fleeing Central America today.

EARL, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania town official has given up a municipal job over online comments he made about a pregnant woman who died along with her 9-year-old son when her car was swept away by flash floodwaters. Earl Township Supervisor John Hetrick stepped down Monday from his appointed position as the town’s emergency management coordinator. But he will remain on the town’s Board of Supervisors.

In the now deleted post he made on the emergency management’s Facebook page, Hetrick wrote that almost everyone who dies in their car in flooding did so because they “made a very bad choice.” His remarks quickly drew negative feedback from many who found the post insensitive. Hetrick told the Reading Eagle that he wasn’t trying to blame the woman for what happened, but rather wanted to spread the word about potential dangers in such situations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s high court has taken action against two judges over their comments in cases involving sexual assault. The state Supreme Court has recommended that John Russo Jr. be removed from the bench. Russo asked a woman during a 2016 hearing if she could have closed her legs to prevent a sexual assault.

Also yesterday, the court terminated the temporary assignment of a judge who declined to order a 16-year-old rape suspect tried in adult court because the youth came “from a good family.” James Troiano asked whether the suspect should face serious consequences over a video-recorded assault on an intoxicated teenager.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials in Berkeley, California have taken steps to make sure people use gender-neutral words. The city has passed an ordinance to replace some common terms with those that don’t favor men. Gone is the use of “manhole” _ the city code will now refer to them as “maintenance holes.” Same goes for “manpower;” it will be replaced with “workforce.” In all, more than two dozen commonly used terms are being replaced with gender-neutral forms. The changes have had wide support in a city that has a long history of being on the leading edge of political and socially liberal issues. But critics have suggested that the city council spend time on more important matters.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will continue his drumbeat against four minority congresswomen because he’s “winning a lot” by doing so. Last night, Trump held a campaign rally in North Carolina during which he again criticized the four and singled out Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, prompting the crowd to chant “send her back.” Meanwhile, Trump opponents continue to blast the president for his upping the ante on his criticism on the four freshmen lawmakers, even as he twisted and exaggerated some of their comments to support his claim that they “hate America.” In tweets over the weekend, Trump said the four should leave the U.S. for their home countries, even though all are American citizens and three are native-born.

PARIS (AP) — France’s Louvre museum has taped over the name Sackler as donors to a wing of the building after protests against the family blamed for the opioid crisis in the United States. An Associated Press photographer late Wednesday saw the name taped over on signs in the eastern antiquities wing, and a sign listing donors had been removed from its place on the wall, with only the holes and outline remaining.

The Sackler family is connected to the pharmaceutical company that makes OxyContin. Institutions that benefited from the family’s largesse have been targeted by activists. New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has said it will no longer accept their money. The Louvre’s president told RTL radio there’s a 20-year limit on naming rights and the Sackler wing was inaugurated in 1996.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. overdose deaths last year likely fell for the first time in nearly three decades, preliminary numbers suggest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday posted data showing nearly 68,000 drug overdose deaths were reported last year. The number may go up as more investigations are completed, but the agency expects the tally will end up below 69,000. Overdose deaths had been climbing each year since 1990, topping 70,000 in 2017.

The numbers were celebrated by the U.S. secretary of health and human services. “Lives are being saved, and we’re beginning to win the fight against this crisis,” Alex Azar wrote in a tweet. But the overdose death rate is still about seven times higher than it was a generation ago. “We’re still in a pretty sad situation that we need to address,” said Rebecca Haffajee, a University of Michigan researcher. Researchers do not believe this is the start of a dramatic decline. Data from the first months of this year likely will show that the decrease is not gaining steam, said Farida Ahmad of the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Jackson, Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Future and Tyga have been added to the lineup for the Jeddah World Fest, the concert in Saudi Arabia that Nicki Minaj pulled out of because of human rights concerns. The website for the event, to take place Thursday at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium, posted photos of the newly added acts alongside previously announced performers Liam Payne and Steve Aoki.

The Human Rights Foundation and other organizations have asked artists not to perform in Saudi Arabia, where gender segregation between single men and women is enforced in many restaurants, coffee shops, public schools and universities. Other rules have loosened in the kingdom with women now allowed to drive and attend events at sports stadiums. Representatives for Jackson, Brown, 50 Cent, Future and Tyga didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney is writing his first stage musical, an adaptation of the classic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The ex-Beatle is collaborating with “Billy Elliot” playwright Lee Hall and West End producer Bill Kenwright. McCartney said he’d never considered writing a musical, but after meeting Kenwright and Hall three years ago, “found myself thinking this could be interesting and fun.”

Hall said McCartney’s “wit, emotional honesty and melodic brilliance brings a whole new depth and breadth to the classic tale.” Frank Capra’s 1946 film tells the story of George Bailey, a small-town banker wracked with regret who is shown the value of his life by a guardian angel. Producers said Thursday they are aiming for a late 2020 launch for the show. Its dates and venue have not been released.

NEW YORK (AP) – Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emoji that include cute critters, of course, but also expand the number of images of human diversity. Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid. And then there’s the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.

Google, meanwhile, will offer 71 versions of couples with different skin tones once the additions are completed. Google is also adding an emoji for the Diya lamp so that Diwali can be celebrated alongside Christmas and Thanksgiving. New emoji routinely pop up every year. Earlier this year the Unicode Consortium approved 71 new variations of emoji for couples of color. Apple and Google unveiled their designs Wednesday to coincide with World Emoji Day .

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials in West Palm Beach are hoping a continuous loop of children’s songs played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping on the patio of a city-owned rental banquet facility. West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell tells the Palm Beach Post they’re trying to discourage people from sleeping outside the glass-walled Waterfront Lake Pavilion, which she says rakes in some $240,000 annually from events.

The loop of “Baby Shark” and “Raining Tacos” is a temporary fix to keep homeless people off the patio. Rockwell says the city wants to formalize hours for the facility, which should make trespassing laws easier to enforce. Illaya Champion tells the Post “it’s wrong” to chase people away with music. He says he’ll still sleep there, but “it’s on and on, the same songs.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Six Dodgers pitchers combined on a two-hitter spanning a 2 hour, 37 minute rain delay, and Los Angeles beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2. David Freese and Justin Turner homered, and A.J. Pollock and Kiké Hernandez also drove in runs for the NL-West leading Dodgers, who improved their MLB-best record to 64-34 while remaining 14 games in front of Arizona. The Phillies didn’t register a hit until Scott Kingery’s bloop single to center in the sixth.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Dodgers at CBP today noon on 1070AM WKOK, while the remainder of the Dan Patrick Show, Dave Ramsey Show, and an encore DP Show, continue on WKOK.com.

LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Michael Feliz in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 6-5, dealing the Pirates their fifth loss in six games. St. Louis trailed 4-3 when Tommy Edman singled off Francisco Liriano with one out in the seventh and José Martinez walked. Feliz relieved, and Goldschmidt followed with his 18th homer. John Brebbia struck out four in two perfect innings. Carlos Martínez gave up an RBI single to Bryan Reynolds in the ninth.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 14 Minnesota 4

Final Baltimore 9 Washington 2

Final Arizona 19 Texas 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 10 Seattle 2

Final Boston 5 Toronto 4

Final Cleveland 7 Detroit 2

Final Kansas City 7 Chi White Sox 5

Final Houston 11 L-A Angels 2

Tampa Bay at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 5

Final Milwaukee 5 Atlanta 4

Final Chi Cubs 5 Cincinnati 2

Final San Francisco 11 Colorado 8

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Philadelphia 2

Final San Diego 3 Miami 2

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Chicago 77 Atlanta 76

Final Phoenix 69 Dallas 64

Final Seattle 90 Minnesota 79

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Atlanta 5 Houston 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 1:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N-Y Yankees 3:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L-A Angels 9:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego at Miami 12:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Philadelphia 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

N-Y Mets at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Dallas at L.A. Sparks 3:30 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

D.C. United at FC Cincinnati 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved