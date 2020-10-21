Another Northumberland County death, 1,400 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – They Valley’s surge in COVID-19 cases appears to be tapering off… Northumberland County has one more COVID-19 death and there are just16 new coronavirus cases around here.

In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported the 104th death in Northumberland County, and there are eight more people testing positive, bringing the county’s total to 1,359 since the start of the pandemic.

Union County has one new case bringing their total to 647 overall and eight deaths. The Allenwood Federal Penitentiary is down to 20 active inmate cases and 12 active staff cases. The Lewisburg pen remains with four active inmate cases and one active staff case

Snyder County has four new cases at 456 overall and 15 deaths. Montour has three new cases at 280 overall and seven deaths.

All of the four county new numbers are lower than in recent weeks.

Statewide, 1,425 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 186,000, of which 79% have recovered. 29 new deaths have also been reported today and the state death toll is over 8,500.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 100 cases. The department of health’s statewide hospitalization count also dropped dramatically from over 900 listed Tuesday to over 200 in Wednesday’s report, along with over 100 on ventilators.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 396 total resident cases, 128 total staff cases and 95 deaths (increase of 10 Wednesday); Mountain View Coal Township has 5 active cases -2 among residents, 3 among staff, with 264 total cases (no changes Wednesday)

In a Snyder County facility – 82 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 11 deaths (an increase of two Wednesday)

In a Montour County facility – 73 total resident cases (an increase of one Wednesday), 19 total staff cases (an increase of one Wednesday), and two deaths (an increase of one Wednesday); there’s also 77 active Grandview cases (no changes Wednesday) – 10 employees, 67 residents (161 total)

Among seven (one additional Wednesday) Union County facilities – 20 total resident cases, nine total staff cases, and one death (updated Wednesday).

At Valley hospitals (no changes Wednesday):

Geisinger Danville – 18 patients, nine on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – seven coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients, one of whom is on a ventilator

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 32 percent of cases so far in October. There are 2,167,536 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 11,795 of total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.