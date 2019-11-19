Another juuling presentation Wednesday night in Danville

DANVILLE – The United Way is continuing spreading awareness about the dangers of juuling, especially for teenagers. In a release, the United Way says its United in Recovery team, along with Evangelical Community Hospital, is hosting a Juuling Presentation Wednesday night. Teaming up are the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties.

It will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Danville High School auditorium. This next presentation is again open to parents, students and community members. The presentation will be hosted by the Community Health and Wellness professionals at Evan to address issues surrounding dangers and reality of juuling and vaping in high school.

Along with the presentation and discussion, United in Recovery will again have its ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ exhibit. The exhibit is designed to help parents locate hidden drug paraphernalia. It will be available 30 minutes before and after the presentation.