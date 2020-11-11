Another daily statewide COVID-19 increase record, 70 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Yet another record of daily COVID-19 increases statewide, and there are 70 new Valley cases. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 4,711 new cases, and the statewide total is over 243,000, of which 72% have recovered. 59 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is now over 9,100.

In the Valley, 28 new cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County at 1,819 overall and 114 deaths. Union County has 26 new cases at 617 overall and 11 deaths. Snyder has 10 new cases at 868 overall and 18 deaths, and Montour has six new cases at 352 overall and 12 deaths.

At Valley universities, Bucknell now has 28 active cases, including 20 among students and 59 total – the campus is on remote learning this week. Susquehanna has switched to remote learning for the rest of the semester due to case increases. There are no changes at Bloomsburg.

At Valley prisons, USP Allenwood is experiencing an increase of cases, and SCI Coal Township has 21 active inmate cases and four active staff cases.

In Valley long-term care facilities, no changes Tuesday:

Among 10 Northumberland County facilities – 417 total resident cases, 135 total staff cases and 104 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 0 active cases with 267 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 83 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In a Montour County facility – 82 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and seven deaths; there’s also 16 active Grandview cases – 0 employee, 2 residents (178 total – updated Wednesday)

Among seven Union County facilities – 37 total resident cases, 10 total staff cases, and two deaths

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville…33 patients, seven on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin…six coronavirus patients

Evangelical Community Hospital…a decrease of one patient…12 coronavirus patients

Across Pennsylvania as of Wednesday…2,080 patients, 193 on ventilators

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 22 percent of cases so far in November. There are 2,888,761 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 13,036 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.