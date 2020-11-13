Another daily record of statewide COVID-19 cases, 77 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – Another set of record daily COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania and there are 77 new Valley cases. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 5,531 new cases, pushing the statewide total to over 254,000, of which 70% have recovered. 30 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is now over 9,200. Statewide hospitalizations are now over 2,300, including over 200 on ventilators. The Department of Health is also now reporting the number of adult patients in the ICU, which are over 400 statewide.

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville…one new patient…48 patients, seven on ventilators, 20 adult patients in ICU

Geisinger Shamokin…two new patients…nine patients, one adult patient in ICU

Evangelical Community Hospital…remains with 15 patients, two adult patients in ICU

Elsewhere in the Valley, 37 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed- two at long-term care facilities – at 1,893 since the start of the pandemic and 116 deaths. Union has 21 new cases at 922 overall and 12 deaths. Snyder has 15 new cases at 651 overall and 18 deaths. Montour has four new cases at 360 overall and 13 deaths.

At Valley universities, Susquehanna has 23 more active cases, now at 46 – 45 among students and there is an employee in isolation – that brings the school’s grand total to 60. At Bucknell, there’s now 33 active cases – 20 among students, 13 among staff – there’s now 64 total cases there. Bloomsburg remains with 370 total student cases and five total staff cases.

At Valley prisons, the entire Allenwood Federal Penitentiary campus has 38 active cases and one staff case, most at USP Allenwood. The Lewisburg federal pen remains with two active staff cases. SCI Coal Township is down to eight active cases – four each among inmates and staff.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 10 Northumberland County facilities – 418 total resident cases, 136 total staff cases and 106 deaths (updated Friday); Mountain View Coal Township has 0 active cases with 267 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 83 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In a Montour County facility – 82 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s also 3 active Grandview cases – 1 employee, 2 residents (176 total – updated Friday)

Among seven Union County facilities – 37 total resident cases, 10 total staff cases, and two deaths

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in November. There are 2,523,984 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 13,315 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.