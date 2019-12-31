Another budget passed without tax increase in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG – Yet another year without a tax increase is on the way for Snyder County property owners. County commissioner chairman Joe Kantz tells us the board passed its $19.8 million budget Tuesday, making it now over four years without a tax increase. Kantz tells us the county is actually spending almost $1 million less this year than last year.

Kantz says the county is staying tax free thanks to lots of help from county department heads, because this year in particular was challenging.

Kantz says the county’s purchase of just $300,000 of new election equipment forced some cuts, but nothing significant. Kantz says the county may have to spend another $48,000 on more election equipment when dealing with absentee ballots, but that still wouldn’t lead to a tax increase.