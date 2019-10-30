Another arrest in Trevorton child abuse case

TREVORTON – Another arrest has been made stemming from the ongoing Trevorton child abuse case. Stonington state police tell us 50-year-old Christy Willis of Sunbury was arrested on two felony counts including intimidation, and a misdemeanor count of false reports to authorities. Troopers say Willis provided numerous false and misleading statements of information to them throughout the initial and second interview with her.

They say her intention was to prevent the investigation. Troopers say Willis further attempted to cover-up the case and hinder the apprehension of the mother, 23-year-old Samantha Delcamp and her boyfriend, 19-year-old Jahrid Burgess, both of Trevorton. Willis was arraigned and taken to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is set for November 15.

Burgess and Delcamp have already been arrested. The investigation is ongoing and a Geisinger spokesperson tells us the child, three-year-old Arabella Parker, remains in critical condition.