Another arrest in connection with a shooting on June 1 in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – A 19-year-old Lewisburg man is the third person arrested in connection with a shooting on Market Street in Lewisburg June 1. Buffalo Valley Regional Police obtained an arrest warrant charging 19-year-old Daevon Bodden with aggravated assault.

Attempts to find Bodden in and around Lewisburg were unsuccessful so the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was contacted. They found Bodden at a home in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was arrested without incident on Thursday and will be extradited to Pennsylvania.

Bodden was on the porch of a home on West Market Street with 18-year-old Jaheem Lewis of Northumberland, when they were wounded by a drive-by shooter. Police say Bodden does not have a permit for a handgun which he used to return fire. Bullets from his gun struck a car and went into two homes.

24-year-old Julio Abdiel Gonzalez of Sunbury and 24-year-old Justin Calzada of Northumberland are accused of shooting at the two men on the porch. They are both charged with attempted homicide.