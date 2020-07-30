Anonymous donor gifts $250,000 to benefit Shamokin Area School District

SHAMOKIN – A big anonymous donation has been given to the Shamokin Area School District to help complete a turf replacement project at its football stadium. In a release, FCFP says the anonymous donation of $250,000 was recently made to the district. The turf replacement is now complete and ready for this fall sports season, if play is allowed. The turf will also be used by Shamokin High School’s band, boys’ and girls’ soccer teams, and will also serve as a practice field for baseball and softball.

In appreciation for the grant, the district will honor the donor by naming the field, ‘Bridy-Ruane Field,’ in recognition of the decades of contributions made to Shamokin, Coal Township and the surrounding communities by those families.