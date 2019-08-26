Annual Nude Bike Ride in Philly: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 8/26/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of bicyclists have been caught with their pants down — and their shirts and underwear off, too. The cyclists gathered in a Philadelphia park on Saturday to disrobe before saddling up and setting off on the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride. About 3,000 riders pedal a 10-mile (16-kilometer) course around the City of Brotherly Love while taking in sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, organizers say. Some riders wear their birthday suits while others flaunt their underwear or sport just a splash of body paint and glitter.

Melanie and James O’Connor, who painted each other’s nude body in multiple colors, were riding for the seventh time. “We run around naked a lot,” he said. The couple met at the 2012 ride and have been together since. “I took a picture of him the moment we met, and seven years later we’re still naked,” she said. The ride is to promote positive body image, advocate for the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels, a major issue for Oren Roth-Eisenberg, who participates every year.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have collected electrical cords and other items from the scorched scene of a Pennsylvania day care center fire that killed five children. The Erie Times-News reports that an electrical engineer, an Erie Bureau of Fire inspector, Erie police detectives and agents from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the scene Friday.

Authorities say the fire on Aug. 11 killed five children ranging in age from 8 months to 7 years. The owner of the Erie day care was hospitalized but has been released. Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone told the newspaper that authorities revisited the scene after speaking with the owner. Santone says authorities collected items from the residence in an effort to pinpoint the cause. The items will be examined at an ATF laboratory.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump hasn’t given up his fight to block critics from his Twitter feed. Trump’s lawyers Friday asked the full 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to decide whether a three-judge appeals panel erred in ruling he could not. The lawyers say the July ruling conflicts with prior court precedents and presents a question of “exceptional importance.”

The appeals panel concluded Trump’s daily pronouncements and observations were overwhelmingly official in nature. It said he thus violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint. Trump’s lawyers insisted in their latest filing that the president’s @realDonaldTrump account is a personal account he created long before he became president. They say it should be treated like any personal property belonging to Trump.

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Technological University soon will become the state’s first public university to offer competitive gaming, or “esports,” at the varsity level. Esports are organized, multiplayer, online video game competitions. They’re often viewed by non-participants, both in person and via livestream. Michigan Tech plans to begin competing in fall 2020 and says esports is one of the fastest growing areas of competition internationally.

The university is seeking a program director and plans to renovate two racquetball courts into a gaming arena. The esports program will be affiliated with the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE). More than 130 colleges and universities and more than 3,000 student-athletes belong to NACE, which offers more than $15 million in scholarships and aid.

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is hoping to bring the magic of characters like Mickey Mouse and Elsa to its own customers by creating permanent Disney shops at a cluster of stores starting this fall. As part of its collaboration with The Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded stores starting Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.

Target is also launching a Disney-focused online experience on its site. And it plans to open a new store near the entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021. The moves come as Target aims to build on its strong sales momentum. Disney, which operates 300 stores globally, is looking for new ways to reach its fans. Financial terms were not disclosed.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Angel Has Fallen” has easily topped the box office with a $21.3 million debut, as the action sequel became the latest mid-budget release to find modest success in the often quiet late summer. The Lionsgate film beat expectations going into the weekend, opening similarly to the previous 2016 installment “London Has Fallen.” The film series stars Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent protecting the U.S. president played by Morgan Freeman.

Last weekend’s No. 1 film, the R-rated comedy hit “Good Boys,” slid to second with $11.8 million. The Christian film “Overcomer” trailed in third with an $8 million opening weekend. The acclaimed Fox Searchlight horror release “Ready or Not,” about a bride forced into a deadly game of hide-and-seek with her new in-laws, got off to a lackluster start with $7.6 million.

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — A new semi-pro baseball team in the Adirondacks in New York state is rooting around for a new nickname. Some residents grunted at “River Pigs.” The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that a Tupper Lake Village Board Trustee posted on Facebook Thursday night that the name of the new Empire League team will be changed.

The name River Pigs was chosen to reflect the region’s logging history. River pigs were skilled loggers who broke up logjams on rivers. But when the team was announced in late July, some Tupper Lake residents found the name “Pigs” sounded demeaning. The Fire Chief says the village baseball committee will discuss other options. The team is to arrive in Tupper Lake next summer.

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Three women who were arrested for going topless at a New Hampshire beach are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their case. Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro were arrested in Laconia in 2016. They’re part of a global campaign advocating for the rights of women to go topless called Free the Nipple.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court upheld their convictions earlier this year, ruling that Laconia did not violate the equal protection clause of the Constitution with its ordinance barring women from showing their nipples in public. New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the women have filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court appealing that ruling, arguing that the ordinance is inherently discriminatory on the basis of gender.

MIAMI (AP) — Four Marlins pitchers threw a combined four-hitter and allowed only one walk to beat the Phillies 3-2. The win came after Miami allowed 10 walks in each of the first two games of the series.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Pirates today at 6:30pm. Our normal programming (WKOK Late Day News Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio) will continue on WKOK.com.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger needed three series to show he’s ready for the regular season. The Tennessee Titans did their best to protect Marcus Mariota on a wet and ugly night. Roethlisberger threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Titans 18-6 to remain perfect this preseason. The Steelers came up with four of seven sacks by halftime and had a turnover as they pummeled all three quarterbacks for the Titans. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley (www.wvly.com).

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trevor Bauer had another rocky outing for Cincinnati, allowing eight runs in three innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Reds 9-8 to sweep a three-game series. Since being acquired from the Cleveland Indians prior to the July 31 trade deadline, Bauer is 1-3 with a 7.62 ERA in five starts. Seven of the runs charged to him Sunday were earned, and he had two walks and two strikeouts.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Louisiana claimed its first Little League World Series title as Marshall Louque hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while pitcher Egan Prather threw a two-hit shutout to lead a team from River Ridge past Curacao 8-0. Egan shut down a powerful Curacao lineup, throwing 88 pitches over six innings. His performance in the championship caps off a solid tournament on the mound in which he picked up two victories and struck out 19 batters in 14 1/3 innings.

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 3 Boston 1

Final San Francisco 5 Oakland 4

Final N-Y Yankees 5 L-A Dodgers 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 3

Final Kansas City 9 Cleveland 8 (10 Innings)

Final Minnesota 7 Detroit 4

Final Chi White Sox 2 Texas 0

Final Houston 11 L-A Angels 2

Final Seattle 3 Toronto 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 3 Philadelphia 2

Final Atlanta 2 N-Y Mets 1

Final Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 8

Final St. Louis 11 Colorado 4

Final Arizona 5 Milwaukee 2

Final Washington 7 Chi Cubs 5 (11 Innings)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Pittsburgh 18 Tennessee 6

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 101 New York 72

Final Atlanta 77 Dallas 73

Final Los Angeles 84 Connecticut 72

Final Chicago 94 Phoenix 86

Final Minnesota 98 Las Vegas 77

Final Indiana 63 Seattle 54

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Columbus 3 Cincinnati 1

Final FC Dallas 5 Houston 1

Final tie LA Galaxy 3 Los Angeles FC 3

