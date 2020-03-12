Annual massive fundraiser, Raise the Region now underway

SELINSGROVE – The massive fundraising effort called Raise the Region is underway. The kickoff celebration took place at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Hummels Wharf on Wednesday evening. The fundraiser began at 6 p.m. and will continue under 11:59 p.m. tonight.

The effort is organized by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania and currently, almost 300 non-profit organizations are taking part this year. Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships is the main sponsor for the event.

Blaise Alexander was a guest at the kickoff event and said they have donated $150,000 to stretch a portion of donations made to nonprofit organizations. “Well we are trying to help out a lot of different people and I guess this is an easy way to do it without having to interview every single charity. We are trying to bust our record of $1.2-million I heard, so that’s going to be a challenge.”

One of the non-profit organizations that stands to benefit from Raise the Region is the Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Education Coordinator Michael Porter said they work hard in advance to prepare for the event.

Porter said, “We reach out to our business and education members and our board of directors. From there, we have them reach out to all of their contacts. They represent so many vast businesses and organizations. We try to reach our network as much as possible and try to bring in as many unique donors as possible.

Raise the Region will increase individual funding to nonprofits through a concentrated, online, matching gift campaign. You can follow the results of the online donations and prizes awarded to the non-profit organizations online at www.raisetheregion.org.