Annual Danville Heritage Festival set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Annual Danville Heritage Festival

DANVILLE – Danville’s annual Heritage Festival is underway and organizer Van Wagner says they are bringing back a popular activity Friday at the festival, “We’re bringing back the very popular iron mine tour. Larry Mordan and Herman Jones and I did that for years, from the very beginning of the Danville Iron Heritage Festival. We meet at Sunnybrook Park, and we hike out and we visit several abandoned mine sites and talk about how “iron ore was mined in The Valley. He says many, many activities are indoors at the Danville Middle School.

The festival will take place Friday through Sunday and he says it will be full of education, food, music, and fun. Saturday’s activities will be held at Danville Middle school. There will be a parade and fireworks later celebrating the 100 year birthday of the Danville chapter of the American Legion.

Wagner says Sunday concludes with the Hymn Sing, “That is a tradition we will always continue, it is on Sunday of the festival at 6:30pm. We meet down at Montgomery Park, folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, if they want to sing or just watch, and it’s up to them entirely. We pick hymns and we sing ‘em right there at the Susquehanna River.”

A few years ago the name was changed to Heritage Festival and Wagner says that the change represents more of what this festival is about. You can find more information online at www.danvilleheritage.com