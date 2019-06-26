Annual book sale coming in Union County

LEWISBURG – The Public Library for Union County will be having its huge annual book sale next month. The sale from Wednesday, July 17 through Saturday, July 20. The sale will be held at the Faith Lutheran Church on Route 45 in Lewisburg and is always very popular. Thousands of people visit the sale and it is an annual event.

Hardcover and paperback books, audio books and vintage books will be on sale, as well as CDs and DVDs. The supply of sale items will be replenished daily. Books are sold for $20 per bag and bags will be provided by the library. Items in the special interest section will priced individually. There will be a food stand open and the church is air-conditioned.

Due to the sale coming up, Friday June 28 will be the last day to donate books to the library until Thursday, August 1 due to limited storage space. The sale will be at the Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road (Route 45), Lewisburg and will be open Wednesday and Thursday (July 17-18) from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, July 19 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday July 20 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m..

For more info visit UnioncountyLibraries.org.