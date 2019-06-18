Announcement Today: ALICE project to be launched by United Way of PA

HARRISBURG – A program that will help families struggling to provide basic necessities will be launched Tuesday morning by the United Way of Pennsylvania. In a news release, United Way officials tell us they will announce the launch of the ALICE project at a press conference at 10 a.m. in Harrisburg.

All PA United Way branches, including those from The Valley, will be in attendance to kick off the initiative. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed. That represents the large population of working members of our communities who are still struggling to provide basic necessities.

Following the announcement, United Way officials say date collected on the ALICE population in specific demographics will be released to the public. Stay tuned today as more information comes available at WKOK.com.