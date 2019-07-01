Animal Rights group accuses Shamokin area farm of animal cruelty again

SHAMOKIN – A Shamokin area farm is again in hot water with multiple animal cruelty accusations. According to media reports, PETA, that’s People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is again accusing the Reitz Dairy Farm of severe maltreatment of animals. According to reports, a PETA operative gained employment at the farm this spring and spent two months surreptitiously shooting video that activists say shows the severe maltreatment.

PETA officials presented their evidence to state police last week and troopers have opened an investigation. Media reports say the video was shot between April and June. In an affidavit, the PETA field observer recounted incidents of alleged abuse or neglect involving 28 cows and about 120 calves. The PETA observer also says farm managers refused to provide veterinary care for injured cattle.

Nearly a decade ago, farm owner Lloyd Reitz Sr., and his son, Andy, were tried on summary animal cruelty charges after a similar undercover investigation. The judge at the time cleared them, saying the video evidence was inconclusive. The judge also said he was persuaded by the testimony of the farm’s longtime veterinarian, who said he never saw evidence of cruelty or negligence. WKOK has reached out to the Reitz Farm for comment.