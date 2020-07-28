An update on the CSVT and the river bridge project

WINFIELD — The CSVT project is moving along, and is back on schedule after a COVID-19 construction delay. PennDOT Assistant Construction Engineer Ted Deptula was on WKOK Sunrise to talk about the phases of the project.

He says the latest on the CSVT is they on schedule and the contractor has completed the concrete paving on the new road from Ridge Road north towards Montandon. Deptula says the concrete paving is completed with the exception of where existing 147 will have to tie in to the new highway.

As for the southern section, he says work will begin 2022, “The southern section runs from Selinsgrove up to Winfield, where we are working on the northern section and the final design is planning to be completed around 2022, the same time that we’ll open the northern section. Construction should begin about 2022 on the southern section, and that will take approximately five or six years to complete that work.”

Deptula says the entire project should be done in the neighborhood of 2027. He says they are still working on the final details of the design.