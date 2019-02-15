An opportunity to learn about Leadership Susquehanna Valley

SHAMOKIN DAM – You’ll soon have a chance to discover what Leadership Susquehanna Valley is all about. The organization has a workshop coming up for you to learn about their program. It is Friday, February 22 from 9:30—10:30 a.m. at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Employers, alumni, and the LSV Board of Directors will be on hand to discuss how you can get involved and how the program benefits your company. The program offers a behind-the scenes and big-picture view of the Valley, plus various types of leadership training.

There are also networking opportunities. The program also teaches about current and emerging workforce demands, educational systems, health and human services and more. To register call 570-743-4100 by February 15. More information at www.gsvcc.org.