Allentown Home Explodes: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/21/19

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an early morning house explosion in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Allentown blew off the front of the row home and led to a fire that spread to nine other homes, but no serious injuries were immediately reported. Allentown fire officials said the blast was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday. One person initially unaccounted for was later found safe.

One person was taken to a hospital for a minor injury and a firefighter was treated for a shoulder injury. Officials said more than two dozen people were displaced by the blaze. Capt. John Christopher said crews were putting out hot spots but there was no longer an active fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Christopher said arriving crews didn’t detect any odor of natural gas.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats have chosen a history professor as their candidate to run to replace a four-term Pennsylvania state senator who resigned last month after being arrested on child pornography charges. Lebanon Valley College associate professor Michael Schroeder was selected Sunday for the Jan. 14th election for the 48th state Senate seat.

He will face Lebanon County District Attorney David Arnold, who received 50 votes of 72 cast for the Republican nod in Saturday’s nomination conference. The election in the heavily Republican district is being held to replace former senator Mike Folmer, who resigned after authorities alleged that they found two images of child pornography on his cellphone. Folmer, who hasn’t commented, waived his preliminary hearing Friday. His resignation left the 50-seat Senate with a 27-22 Republican majority.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a gunman firing into a north Philadelphia home killed a 2-year-old girl and wounded two other people a day after an 11-month-old boy was critically wounded when shots in another part of the city hit a car. A police spokesman said the girl died at the scene after she was struck in the back of the head in a Kensington home just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 33-year-old man was hit in the stomach and critically injured. The girl’s 24-year-old mother was also hit in the head and in the back and was listed in stable condition. The boy was shot four times Saturday night in north Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. Investigators say his stepmother drove about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) before realizing that he had been hit..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Cher has offered to cover the legal expenses if a black Wisconsin high school security guard decides to sue for being fired for using a racial slur when explaining to a student not to use that word. Cher tweets she’s sad at such disrespect. Security guard Marlon Anderson was fired because Madison West High School in Madison, Wisconsin, has a zero-tolerance policy on racial slurs. Anderson said he repeated the word to a student, who is also black, when trying to tell the student not to use it during an incident Oct. 9.

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex says her first year of marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry has been hard because of Britain’s tabloids. The former Meghan Markle tells ITV news that her British friends warned her not to marry the prince “because the British tabloids will destroy your life.” The former U.S. television star says she “naively” dismissed the warnings, because as an American she didn’t understand how the British press worked.

She says “I didn’t get it so, yeah, it’s been complicated.” The duchess earlier this month sued the Mail on Sunday tabloid, claiming it illegally published a letter she wrote to her father. Prince Harry tells ITV says most of what’s printed in the British tabloids is not true, adding “I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum.”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Best-selling country duo of all time Brooks & Dunn, comedian and singer Ray Stevens and record executive Jerry Bradley have been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in a star-filled ceremony. Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and Travis Tritt were on hand Sunday evening to pay tribute to the inductees during the event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooks & Dunn, with 20 No. 1 hits, have sold more than 28 million albums in the U.S. Stevens is known for his novelty songs like “The Streak,” but also the Grammy-winning “Everything is Beautiful.” And Bradley, as the head of RCA Nashville, signed artists like Alabama and Ronnie Milsap, while promoting the outlaws of country music.

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s Qantas has completed the first non-stop commercial flight from New York to Sydney, which was used to run a series of tests to assess the effects of ultra long-haul flights on crew fatigue and passenger jetleg. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner touched down in Sydney early Sunday morning after a flight of 19 hours and 16 minutes — the world’s longest.

Qantas says tests ranged from monitoring pilot brain waves, melatonin levels and alertness to exercise classes for passengers. Forty-nine people were on board. Capt. Sean Golding, who led the four pilots, says overall, they’re really happy with how the flight went and that it’s great to have some of the data needed to help assess turning the route into a regular service.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co.’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” has knocked “Joker” out of the No. 1 spot at the box office, but just barely. Studios on Sunday estimate that the film starring Angelina Jolie grossed $36 million in North America and $117 million internationally in its first weekend in theaters. The first film had a much stronger domestic showing, opening to nearly $70 million domestically in 2014.

Warner Bros.’ “Joker” landed in second place in its third weekend with $29.2 million. The villain origin story has grossed over $247 million domestically. Third place went to another sequel, Columbia Pictures’ “Zombieland: Double Tap” with $26.7 million. The R-rated comedy comes 10 years after the original. And in limited release, Taika Waititi’s Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” opened in five theaters with a strong $350,000.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broacasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Monday

NFL Football: New England at NY Jets – 7:30 pm. on 1070am WKO

UNDATED (AP) – Penn State is now number 6 in the AP poll. Ohio State edged past Clemson to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wisconsin dropped to 13th after being upset ahead of its showdown with the Buckeyes. Alabama remained No. 1 on Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 24 first-place votes. No. 2 LSU held its place and received 16 first-place votes. The Buckeyes had 13 first-place votes and No. 4 Clemson, the preseason No. 1 team and defending national champion, received nine.

The Buckeyes and Tigers both were coming off conference blowouts on the road. Ohio State beat Northwestern 52-3 Friday night. Clemson defeated Louisville 45-10. The point margin between the No. 1 and No. 4 in this week’s Top 25 is 78, the smallest it has been this season. Alabama received 1,486 points while LSU had 1,462, Ohio State had 1,429 and Clemson had 1,408.

Oklahoma remained No. 5, but Penn State moved up to sixth after Wisconsin’s first loss of the season. The Badgers were beaten Saturday by 30-point underdog Illinois in the season’s most significant upset so far.

Florida, Notre Dame, Auburn and Georgia round out the top 10, giving the Southeastern Conference five of the top 10 teams.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott ran over safety Malcolm Jenkins on his way to 111 yards and a touchdown, Dak Prescott threw an easy scoring pass on a great fake to his star running back before a TD run and the Cowboys rolled to a 37-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys won with the NFC East lead on the line while ending a three-game losing streak that followed their 3-0 start. The Eagles had four turnovers in their second straight loss. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers backup linebacker Anthony Chickillo is facing multiple misdemeanor charges. According to court documents, Chickillo was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police and charged with simple assault, property damage and harassment. The 26-year-old was released on $10,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30. The Steelers were off this weekend. Their next game is at home against Miami on Oct. 28. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Vancouver 3 N-Y Rangers 2

Final Minnesota 4 Montreal 3

Final Washington 5 Chicago 3

Final SO Winnipeg 1 Edmonton 0

Final Calgary 2 Anaheim 1

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Green Bay 42 Oakland 24

Final Buffalo 31 Miami 21

Final L.A. Rams 37 Atlanta 10

Final Minnesota 42 Detroit 30

Final Indianapolis 30 Houston 23

Final Arizona 27 N-Y Giants 21

Final San Francisco 9 Washington 0

Final Jacksonville 27 Cincinnati 17

Final Tennessee 23 L.A. Chargers 20

Final New Orleans 36 Chicago 25

Final Baltimore 30 Seattle 16

Final Dallas 37 Philadelphia 10

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final OT Philadelphia 4 New York 3

Final LA Galaxy 2 Minnesota 1

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto 7 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

New England at N-Y Jets 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.