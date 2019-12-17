All PA Dems Now For Impeachment: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 12/17/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — All nine House Democrats from Pennsylvania now say they will support the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump that were scheduled for a full House vote on Wednesday. Freshman Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of southeastern Pennsylvania and four-term Rep. Matt Cartwright of northeastern Pennsylvania each revealed their decision Monday.

Cartwright easily won re-election in 2018 and 2016, although Trump won Cartwright’s district by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. That’s made Cartwright a target of Republicans. Clinton easily won Houlahan’s district in 2016. All nine Republican House members from Pennsylvania have said they’ll vote against the articles.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top prosecutor is telling state police to treat unassembled “ghost guns” as firearms under state law, meaning felons can’t possess them. Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a legal opinion Monday that the gun frames, also known as “80% receivers,” qualify as firearms.

The guns can be quickly assembled and lack serial numbers, so they can’t be traced. Shapiro says guns assembled from 80% receivers are increasingly being found in the hands of people who are barred from possessing firearms. State police will be issuing guidance about what that means for gun shops and other sellers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania policymakers are taking a broad look at the state’s juvenile justice system in hopes of improving the results it produces. Legislative leaders, judges and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced the formation of a task force Monday. It will have nearly a year to issue recommendations. The group’s goals include making people safer, improving accountability and saving tax dollars. The task force will be appointed by Wolf, the court system and the Legislature.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is facing another lawsuit over its certification of a voting machine bought by Philadelphia and that was at the center of an undercount in one Pennsylvania county’s election last month. The lawsuit was filed late last week by a pair of election security advocacy organizations and 13 registered voters who live in Philadelphia or Northampton County, where the undercount occurred. The lawsuit asks the state Commonwealth Court to block Pennsylvania’s certification of the ExpressVote XL touchscreen system made by Omaha, Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two men have been given two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service for trying to hack the IRS to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns. Andrew Harris of Philadelphia and Justin Hiemstra of St. Paul Park, Minnesota, both pleaded guilty to federal computer fraud charges. They were sentenced Monday in federal court in Philadelphia. The men were students at Haverford College outside Philadelphia in 2016 when they used a school computer lab to try to gain access to Trump’s federal tax information. Trump has long refused to release his tax returns.

HARRISBURG, pa. (AP) — Voters in a west Philadelphia district in the state House of Representatives will replace a lawmaker accused of stealing from a charity during a special election early next year. The voting to replace Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Johnson-Harrell announced her resignation earlier this month, after being charged with diverting more than a half-million dollars from the charity that serves people with mental illness, intellectual disabilities and other challenges. She’s a Democrat who was the first woman Muslim elected to the state House.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former congressional political strategist has been sentenced to a year in federal prison in what authorities said was a scheme to illegally pay a 2012 Pennsylvania primary challenger to drop out of the race. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 64-year-old Donald Jones, an ex-aide to former Democratic U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, expressed remorse as he was sentenced Monday. Prosecutors said he and another consultant orchestrated a scheme for an illegal $90,000 donation to another campaign. His attorney sought no prison time, citing his client’s cooperation. Brady, who wasn’t charged and said he did nothing wrong, didn’t run for re-election.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A malnourished dog that wandered into a Philadelphia home during a storm has been adopted. Sports podcast host Jack Jokinen said his wife found the dog when she went to grab a pacifier for their baby at 4 a.m. Saturday. She woke Jokinen up, and he rushed downstairs where all the doors and windows were closed. Jokinen figured out that the wind had blown his door wide open for several hours, allowing the dog to limp inside. Jokinen took the dog, who is now named Suzy, to the vet where he learned that she had fleas, ticks and a heart murmur among other ailments.

HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu police officer pleaded guilty yesterday to depriving a homeless man of his civil rights by forcing him to lick a public urinal. John Rabago said in court that he told the man, identified in court by his initials S.I., that he wouldn’t arrest him if he licked the urinal. The man knelt down and put his head in the urinal, Rabago said. Rabago and another officer had responded to a nuisance complaint when they found the man in a stall in the restroom. The man told Rabago he’d do anything not to get arrested. Rabago said he told him, “If you lick the urinal you won’t get arrested.” The officers were arrested and charged with depriving the man of his civil rights. Rabago remains on restricted duty; his partner has left the department.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Now, we’re finally getting to know what’s in the new “Star Wars” film. The movie had its premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood last night — with movie veterans Mark Hamill and Steven Spielberg on hand for the rollout of the third trilogy in the long-running intergalactic franchise. Director J.J. Abrams spoke to the audience before “The Rise of Skywalker” was screened, saying he was “mostly terrified” to show the film. He needn’t have worried — at least not with this audience. Moviegoers rose with a standing ovation as the credits rolled at the end. “The Rise of Skywalker” arrives in theaters on Friday.

BALTIMORE (AP) – A Baltimore man is suing over a take-home paternity test he says incorrectly indicated he was the father of a 1-year-old girl. The Daily Record reports Nnanaka Nwofor wants the Ohio company to pay $75,000 for the cost of supporting the child and her mother and the pain of learning he wasn’t the father. The lawsuit filed last week says the Fairfield-based DNA Diagnostics Center Inc. claims its paternity tests are 100% accurate. The lawsuit says he took a take-home paternity test in may 2019 that said he was 99.99% likely to be the girl’s biological father. That result was disproven by follow-up tests.

CHICAGO (AP) – A suburban Chicago man who spent decades getting arrested and convicted of driving on a revoked license is heading to prison to serve a six-year sentence after pleading guilty to his 26th charge. Sixty-two-year-old Steven Knutson of Round Lake Beach was sentenced on Monday in Lake County, nine months after police last cited him. Officials with the state’s attorney’s office in Lake County and the state agency that issues driver’s licenses say they have never heard of anyone being arrested and convicted of driving on a revoked license so many times.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has a decision to make at quarterback. Devlin “Duck” Hodges threw four interceptions in a 17-10 loss to Buffalo, including picks in the end zone on each of Pittsburgh’s last two drives. Tomlin declined to name a starter for next week’s trip to visit the New York Jets. Hodges has started each of Pittsburgh’s last three games after Mason Rudolph struggled. Hodges says he’s not worried about his poor performance shaking his confidence. Hodges believes he can shake off his shaky play and bounce back against New York. The Steelers play on 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz has been clutch when the Philadelphia Eagles needed him most. Wentz engineered his second consecutive comeback win and set up a battle for the NFC East title when the Eagles host Dallas this week. Wentz completed 30 of 43 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-27 win at Washington on Sunday. His 4-yard TD toss to Greg Ward put Philadelphia ahead with 32 seconds remaining. If the Eagles win out, they will take the NFC East. The Eagles play on Eagle 107.

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Halifax 55, Millersburg 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Shikellamy basketball ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hughesville 50, Sullivan County 45, OT

Montoursville 70, Neumann 15

South Williamsport 55, Muncy 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dubois vs. Central Mountain, ppd.

Loyalsock vs. Penns Valley, ppd.

Shamokin vs. Danville, ppd.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 133 Detroit 119

Final Toronto 133 Cleveland 113

Final Oklahoma City 109 Chicago 106

Final Dallas 120 Milwaukee 116

Final Memphis 118 Miami 111

Final Houston 109 San Antonio 107

Final Portland 111 Phoenix 110

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Columbus 3 Washington 0

Final Florida 6 Ottawa 1

Final Nashville 5 N-Y Rangers 2

Final St. Louis 5 Colorado 2

Final Edmonton 2 Dallas 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final New Orleans 34 Indianapolis 7

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (24)Texas Tech 71 Southern Miss. 65

