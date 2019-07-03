Selinsgrove area “All Inclusive Playground” has a new name: Everyone’s Playground

SELINSGROVE – The soon-to-be-opened All Inclusive Playground at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove has officially been given a new name. In a news release, the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation announces the playground will be officially known as, “Everyone’s Playground.” The playground is set to open with a ribbon cutting July 18. Foundation officials tell us construction is near completion.

Foundation officials say the project is still in need of funds, still $24,000 short of its $475,000 goal. They are hoping to raise the remaining amount so the project will end successfully and on schedule. Here is a link to the project’s GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/all-inclusive-barrier-free-playground

The playground will feature 15 individual pieces of recreational and therapeutic equipment. It will provide those with any level of ability the opportunity to enjoy family fun and more.