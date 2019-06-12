All inclusive playground getting ready to open, funds still needed

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove area’s All Inclusive Playground will have a ribbon cutting in just over a month, but in the meantime, more funding is needed. Fritz Heinemann is President of the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation’s Central PA chapter. He says the project goal remains at $475,000, “We need, as of Friday, probably $30,000-$35,000 left to raise to meet the goal and have this completely paid for, debt free and ready to go.”

The official ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for next month at the site of the new playground at East Snyder Park in Penn Township, Snyder County. Heinemann says the official invitations for the ceremony along with other information will be sent out soon, “July 18 we want to cut the ribbon, open it up and that playground is there. We turn it over to the township, it belongs to them. It’s available for use”.

He says there are many ways contributors can get involved and help reach the goal. He said a group of generous business people has put up a $10,000 matching challenge…make any size donation and they’ll match it dollar for dollar. You can also sponsor landscaping at the playground. There are three trees to sponsor for $300 each or you can sponsor other shrubbery for $35. Here is a link to the project’s GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/all-inclusive-barrier-free-playground