All detours lifted, traffic flowing through Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND– Traffic is flowing smoothly through Northumberland this afternoon. All detours have been lifted; Route 11 northbound traffic is coming through the borough without delay.

Both the Orange Street and the King Street temporary traffic signals have been deactivated or removed. A new temporary traffic light has been installed at Orange and Water Street, but won’t be activated until after Labor Day.

Trucks over 36 feet are still supposed to detour around Northumberland but observers say many trucks have returned to the borough. The King Street work, and more detours, start July 8.

Detours and major work are suspended during Pineknotter Days.