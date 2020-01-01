All 67 Counties to get New Voter Machines: AP PA Headlines, Scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A decision this week by Dauphin County to buy new a paper-trail voting system means all 67 Pennsylvania counties have taken action under a state law that helps fund the upgrades. The Wolf administration said Tuesday the vote is a milestone toward ensuring the integrity of future elections in the state. A state law is providing $90 million toward purchase of new machines, but counties had to act by the end of 2019 to qualify for the money and avoid potential litigation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than 60,000 Pennsylvania residents are expected to see a pay increase in 2020 as a new federal overtime rule goes into effect. The rule taking effect Wednesday guarantees time-and-a-half pay to nearly all hourly employees who work more than 40 hours a week and salaried workers making less than about $35,500 per year.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Labor and Industry Jerry Oleksiak tells the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review the rule should benefit about 61,000 people in the state. The minimum wage remains $7.25 an hour in Pennsylvania. That’s the same it’s been since 2009.

WILKES-BARRE (AP) – Police say an Amazon delivery driver stole a package that was delivered earlier by UPS at a Pennsylvania home. A woman in Wilkes-Barre reported a package being stolen from her home Monday. Surveillance footage showed a UPS driver dropping off a package at the house. An Amazon driver dropped off two packages later that afternoon and took the UPS package as he was leaving. Wilkes-Barre police say charges will be filed once the Amazon driver is identified.

HERSHEY (AP) – The Hershey Co. will soon retire its vehicles that are shaped like its Hershey’s Kisses. The Hershey Kissmobiles are each made up of three huge Kisses candies and have traveled across the country since 1997. The chocolate company has confirmed that the 26-foot-long vehicles won’t return in 2020.

A Hershey Co. spokesman says the company decided to pull the aging Kissmobiles out of safety concerns for employees and the public. It has also become more difficult to find replacement parts for the custom vehicles. One of the Kissmobiles will be available for public viewing at the AACA Museum in Hershey.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s new police chief has a challenging agenda ahead that includes addressing the city’s daily gun violence. Two shooting deaths Tuesday make 2019 the city’s deadliest year in a decade. Police have tallied 355 slayings this year, two more than 2018.

City data shows the figure had fallen to below 250 homicides just a few years ago. Police say they’ve made arrests in just over half the homicide cases this year. Separately, they say about 1,450 people were shot in Philadelphia in 2019. Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw takes over the Philadelphia department in February.

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney dominated American moviegoing more than any studio ever has before in 2019. The Walt Disney Co. accounted for about 38% of domestic moviegoing, easily the largest market share ever for one studio — a whopping $13 billion in worldwide box office. That includes films from 20th Century Fox, the 84-year-old studio that Disney gobbled up in March in a $71 billion acquisition.

Once “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” inevitably reaches the milestone, it will mark the studio’s seventh such $1 billion movies in 2019. Despite Disney’s considerable firepower, overall ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theaters were down 4.4% from the year before, and many are forecasting another down year in 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After her daughter asked for a Barbie, University of Utah forest ecologist Nalini Nadkarni decided to re-fashion the iconic dolls as a scientist-explorer in rubber boots rather than high heels. Nadkarni said Barbie-maker Mattel wasn’t interested in the idea then, so she decided to redo dolls herself.

Last year, Mattel began working to create a new line of scientist Barbies and Nadkarni joined a team of female scientists advising the company. She believes Mattel’s investment in the dolls reflects a broader cultural shift toward recognizing women in science, math and technology that could spark an appreciation for science among kids.

