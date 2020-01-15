UPDATE: See Alec Baldwin letter asking for release of black bear

MILLMONT – A national celebrity is joining the ongoing fight calling for the release of an Asiatic black bear from a Valley sportsman club. According to People.com, actor Alec Baldwin, who’s currently known for his impersonations of President Donald Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ sent a second letter to Governor Tom Wolf, asking him to hold the Union County Sportsman Club accountable. The bear named ‘Dillan’ has been at the club for the last 10 years.

In his latest letter dated Tuesday obtained by WKOK, Baldwin said he first wrote to Governor Wolf in September about the issue. Baldwin also wrote in the letter the USDA has inspected the club ‘at least twice’ since then, and found the bear has been denied adequate veterinary care.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, has been leading the fight, claiming Dillan is suffering from obesity and a life-threatening dental disease. Club officials have said the bear is fine and have refused to meet with PETA.

Baldwin also said in his Tuesday letter PETA has already secured placement for him at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. PETA officials tell us transferring Dillan to Colorado and then caring for him there would come at no cost to the current owners.

When contacted Wednesday by WKOK, a sportsman club manager said the club had no comment and a call to club president Orville Spangler has not been returned. WKOK also has a call into the Governor’s office that hasn’t been returned. We have a copy of Baldwin’s letter posted below.

Alec Baldwin_Gov. Wolf 01.14.20