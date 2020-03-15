Healthcare changes: Albright Footcare Center joins UPMC

LEWISBURG – UPMC has acquired Albright Footcare Centers in both Lewisburg and Berwick.

Albright Footcare Center is family-operated by father and son physicians, Dr. John Albright and Dr. Thomas Albright. The practice will now be known as UPMC Specialty Care, Albright Footcare.

“Our patients remain our priority, as they have since our practice was founded 55 years ago by my father,” says Dr. Thomas Albright. “By joining UPMC, we connect our patients to world class experts and resources. This is an enormous benefit to our patients and further strengthens our already outstanding network,” Albright adds.

Dr. John Albright will continue to see patients in Berwick and Dr. Thomas Albright will continue to see patients in Lewisburg. UPMC Specialty Care, Albright Footcare accepts most health insurances, including Geisinger Health Plan, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and UPMC Health Plan.