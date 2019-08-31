Screeners Can Be Sued: AP PA Heads, High School Scores & More

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A U.S. appeals court in Philadelphia says travelers can sue the government over mistreatment by federal airport screeners because the agents can act like law enforcement officers, including when they conduct invasive searches. The 9-4 decision Friday by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned earlier rulings and is a setback for the Transportation Security Administration and its screeners.

The government is generally immune from lawsuits, but a federal law lets people sue over the actions of officers who can conduct searches and arrest people. A district court and a three-judge panel of the same appeals court said TSA officers are just screeners who inspect passengers and bags. The full appeals court said, however, that screeners aren’t entitled to immunity from lawsuits because they perform searches for violations of federal law.

A Florida woman, Nadine Pellegrino, sued over a search at the Philadelphia airport in 2006, saying screeners damaged her property and falsely claimed she hit them with a bag. She was arrested but found not guilty at trial. Pellegrino and her husband asked the TSA for $951,200 in damages. When their claim was rejected, they sued the TSA and three TSA employees.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The father of a 7-year-old boy who died after he fell between two moving subway cars in Philadelphia last year is now facing manslaughter charges. Aden Devlin was selling candy with his older brother on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s Broad Street Line when he slipped and was run over near the Allegheny station in September 2018. Authorities say the boys’ father and a family friend were using the children and other kids to earn money for them.

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash that also left her father and older sister hospitalized. Allegheny County police say the accident in Fox Chapel occurred Thursday night. The 37-year-old father was driving the ATV in the family’s front yard with his children as passengers when one of the girls reached up and hit the throttle. The ATV sped forward, crashed over a hillside and struck a tree. The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Force is strong with Disney and Star Wars, but it may be no match for Hurricane Dorian. Expected to make landfall in Florida early next week, Dorian couldn’t come at a more inopportune time for Walt Disney World: It just opened “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” its most anticipated major new addition in decades. On Thursday, the day the Star Wars land opened, visitors waited for hours to get on the “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run” ride under blue skies and a bright sun. But the weather was expected to deteriorate each day as Dorian approaches.

As of 11 a.m. EDT Friday the storm was just 1 mile per hour below the 111 mph (178 kph) threshold for becoming a major hurricane. Meteorologists expect it to become a major storm later in the day and keep growing until it becomes a Category 4 intense hurricane. Dorian is forecast to hit southern Florida with winds around 140 mph late Monday or early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. There’s increasing talk among experts about the possibility, still unlikely, of a Category 5 storm with winds of 155 mph or more.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws and stole hearts as Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, has died. She was 80. Longtime family friend Dan Watt confirmed Harper died Friday, adding the family wasn’t immediately releasing any further details. Harper was a breakout star playing the lovable sidekick on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” then as the funny leading lady of the spinoff series, “Rhoda.”

In March 2013, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. She had battled lung cancer in 2009, and her husband-manager had said recently that he’d been advised to place her in hospice. Harper appeared on Broadway and in feature films including “Freebie and the Bean” and “Chapter Two.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meek Mill and Meghan Trainor are helping kick off the new social change partnership between the NFL and Jay-Z before the season-opening game in Chicago next week. The NFL and Roc Nation announced Friday that Mill, Trainor and Rapsody will perform in a free pregame concert Sept. 5 before the game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. A portion of the performance will appear on pre-game programs on NBC and the NFL Network.

The NFL and Roc Nation say artists in various genres will create new music for a Songs of the Season campaign that will help raise money for Inspire Change. It has also named Mill and Rapsody as advocates for the Inspire Change initiative meant to support various causes, including criminal justice reform and improving police relations and educational progress.

The Penn State Nittany Lions start the 2019 college football season this afternoon on WKOK and WKOK.com. the Lion’s host the Idaho Vandals with airtime at 2pm and kickoff at 3:30pm. You can see the full Penn State schedule at WKOK.com, and link to our WKOK/Selinsgrove Ford Ticket Blitz.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils will be back in action tonight after the Penn State football game on WKOK. The Mets are at the Phillies this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Todd Frazier hit a pair of three-run homers and tied his career-best with six RBIs, and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-5, snapping a six-game losing streak. Michael Conforto also went deep for the Mets, who also snapped a six-game losing streak in Philadelphia.

DENVER (AP) — Dario Agrazal pitched three-run ball into the sixth inning, Melkey Cabrera hit a three-run homer, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4. Starling Marte had three hits and tied a career-best with four runs scored. Josh Bell also had three hits and drove in a pair of runs.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Led by defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and standout linebacker Micah Parsons, the Nittany Lions are young. But they also have depth and talent unlike previous seasons under coach James Franklin. Quarterback Sean Clifford will start his first game when the No. 15 Penn State hosts Idaho on Saturday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Defending ACC Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh hosts Virginia in a season opener with some serious stakes. The Cavaliers are the preseason favorite to win the Coastal in 2019 thanks in large part to versatile quarterback Bryce Perkins. The Cavaliers, however, have beaten the Panthers just once since Pitt joined the ACC in 2013. Perkins says his team needs to be ready because it has a target on its back thanks to the offseason hype.

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Berwick 46, Pittston Area 0

Central Columbia 24, Shikellamy 3

Columbia-Montour 20, Bucktail 8

Jersey Shore 36, Selinsgrove 0

Juniata 21, Tri-Valley 7

Juniata Valley 30, Mount Union 10

Lewisburg 48, Central Mountain 18

Line Mountain 28, Susquenita 14

Loyalsock 28, Danville 24

Mifflinburg 39, Bloomsburg 13

Montoursville 66, Hughesville 0

Muncy 42, Cowanesque Valley 20

North Schuylkill 56, Shamokin 6

State College 20, St. Augustine, N.J. 17

Upper Dauphin 62, Halifax 6

Warrior Run 36, Milton 0

Williams Valley 43, Newport 21

Williamsport 31, Altoona 0

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 10 Chi White Sox 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 0

Final Oakland 8 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Houston 7 Toronto 4

Final Minnesota 13 Detroit 5

Final Texas 6 Seattle 3

Final Baltimore 14 Kansas City 2

Final Boston 7 L-A Angels 6 (15 Innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at St. Louis 7:05 p.m.

Final Chi Cubs 7 Milwaukee 1

Final N-Y Mets 11 Philadelphia 5

Final Washington 7 Miami 6

Final Pittsburgh 9 Colorado 4

Final San Francisco 8 San Diego 3

Final Arizona 5 L-A Dodgers 4

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (19)Wisconsin 49 South Florida 0

Final (18)Michigan St. 28 Tulsa 7

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Connecticut 94 New York 84

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Chi White Sox at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Boston at L-A Angels 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at St. Louis 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Philadelphia 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis 7:15 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco 9:05 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

N. Iowa at (21)Iowa St. 12 p.m.

South Alabama at (24)Nebraska 12 p.m.

FAU at (5)Ohio St. 12 p.m.

E. Washington at (13)Washington 3 p.m.

(2)Alabama at Duke 3:30 p.m.

Idaho at (15)Penn St. 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at (25)Stanford 4 p.m.

(22)Syracuse at Liberty 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at (7)Michigan 7:30 p.m.

(16)Auburn at (11)Oregon 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at (6)LSU 7:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at (20)Iowa 7:40 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at (10)Texas 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at (23)Washington St. 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington at Dallas 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas 10:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Colorado at New York 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at FC Dallas 8 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Vancouver 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland 10:30 p.m.

Orlando City at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

