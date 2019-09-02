Air quality to be tested at Selinsgrove Elementary

SELINSGROVE – Air quality tests will soon be conducted at Selinsgrove Elementary School. The Daily Item reports District Superintendent Chad Cohrs says the air ducts at the elementary school will be inspected after a teacher suggested some vents might not have been inspected for years.

The Daily Item says former Selinsgrove teacher Lisa Neff attended the school board meeting in August and claimed poor air circulation in the school contributed to her severe respiratory illnesses in recent years. Cohrs says the buildings and ground committee will have the air duct inspected and air quality tested and also keep a log of air filter replacements. Neff opted not to teach this school year, claiming she was concerned for her health.

Several board members held a special meeting to address what could be the problem. Last year the school district was plagued with mold issues in some of the school buildings, which required removal projects.