AG’s office mum on Wood-Mode after meeting with attorney, lawmakers

HARRISBURG – A Sunbury attorney and various lawmakers have presented their case to the State Attorney General’s office that former Wood-Mode owners stopped provide health insurance funds. But after Thursday’s meeting, the state AG’s office didn’t provide any answers.

Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz tells us Friday the AG’s office didn’t confirm or deny investigating Wood-Mode’s former owners, which he says is expected. Normally, the AG’s office doesn’t comment on any pending or ongoing investigations. Kantz still called it ‘a worth-while meeting’ in sharing all information gathered so far.

In addition to Kantz, attending the meeting was Sunbury attorney Joel Wiest, State Representatives Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) and David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg), and a staffer from State Senator John Gordner’s office (R-27th, Berwick).

Thursday’s meeting comes after medical premiums were cut off by Wood-Mode a month before the company shut down, leaving many works with unpaid medical bills.