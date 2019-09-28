AG Supports Legal Pot: AP PA Headlines, High School Scores and Schedules

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement officer is joining several other top state Democratic officials in backing the legalization of marijuana for recreational use by adults. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a Friday statement on Twitter that he changed his mind after months of internal research and discussions with law enforcement colleagues.

Shapiro’s announcement comes two days after Gov. Tom Wolf made a similar announcement that he supports it. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, both Democrats, have long supported the idea, too. However, leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature have pushed back forcefully and said they oppose it. Only two state legislatures, in Vermont and Illinois, have passed bills to legalize marijuana. Voters in nine other states legalized marijuana through referendum, an avenue that Pennsylvania law doesn’t allow.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has declined a special petition to review the constitutionality of the death penalty but says it will still consider the fairness of individual cases. The decision Friday comes after the court heard arguments this month from critics who call the punishment cruel and arbitrary in the way it’s applied to poor and black defendants. Public defender Shawn Nolan represents the two men whose petitions were at the heart of the petition.

Nolan said he is disappointed, given “overwhelming evidence that Pennsylvania’s death penalty system is broken.” But his office will continue to litigate the issue in state courts, he said. Statewide, just under half of the current death row inmates in Pennsylvania are black, compared with 11% of state residents. The death penalty remains legal in 29 U.S. states, although four of those states, including Pennsylvania, have a moratorium on executions.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh school officials are investigating “inappropriate” homework assigned to first graders about children running from a police officer. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the one-page reading assignment distributed to students at Linden Pre-K in Point Breeze describes children named Tom and Rob running from “the cop” and not stopping. Superintendent Anthony Hamlet said in a statement Thursday that the assignment sends the wrong message to students and doesn’t meet expectations for instruction.

Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito-Visgitis says the apparent aim was to teach kids short words with the letter “O” in the middle. She says the assignment was a mistake but that parents should’ve contacted the teachers rather than posting on social media. Local police officials called the assignment irresponsible and said they’re glad the district is investigating.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Spider-Man won’t be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon. After a public fallout last month, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios have found a way to work together. Today, the studios said that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third film in the “Spider-Man” series starring Tom Holland.

Disputes over the profit-sharing structure put Spidey’s future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside The Avengers. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that he’s thrilled that the character’s journey in the MCU is continuing. Producer Amy Pascal added that it has been a “winning partnership” for both studios. The next Spidey film will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Metallica says its frontman James Hetfield has entered rehab, and the band is canceling its upcoming tour in Australia and New Zealand. Three of the heavy metal band’s members posted a statement on Twitter Friday announcing the decision and apologizing to fans. The statement by drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo says anyone who purchased tickets for the remaining show dates will receive automatic refunds.

The band had been scheduled to play five Australian cities from Oct. 17-29, followed by four shows in New Zealand. The statement says Hetfield has struggled with addiction for years and has re-entered a treatment program. The statement didn’t elaborate, but the band’s members said they appreciate fans’ understanding and support of the 56-year-old Metallica co-founder.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils wrap up their season this weekend on WKOK facing the Marlins. The Phils are on at 5:30pm while CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.

Here is the full Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation schedule:

Saturday

Phillies on 1070am WKOK at 5:30pm hosting the Marlins

Bucknell Bison host Princeton on Eagle 107 at 3pm

Lewisburg Green Dragons host Bloomsburg at 6:30pm on 100.9 The Valley

Sunday

Phillies on 1070am WKOK at 2:30 pm hosting the Marlins for their last game of the season

NFL: Dallas at New Orleans on WKOK at 7:30pm

Monday

NFL: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh on WKOK 7:30pm

Pittsburgh Steelers host the Bengals 6:15pm Monday on 100.9 The Valley

High School Football Scores

Canton 27, Muncy 13

Central Columbia 41, Danville 7

Jersey Shore 35, Shamokin 14

Montoursville 69, Milton 0

Mount Carmel 49, Mifflinburg 13

Newport 60, Millersburg 33

Penns Valley 55, Midd-West 7

Scranton 27, Williamsport 8

Selinsgrove 30, Loyalsock 13

Shikellamy 50, Central Mountain 14

Southern Columbia 76, South Williamsport 6

Tri-Valley 26, Halifax 7

Tussey Mountain 14, Juniata Valley 12

Upper Dauphin 53, Susquenita 7

Warrior Run 42, Hughesville 0

Williams Valley 35, Line Mountain 7

