AG DePasquale Running for US Congress: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is confirming that he’ll run for Congress and seek next year’s Democratic nomination for the Harrisburg-area 10th District held by four-term Republican Rep. Scott Perry. DePasquale made the announcement on social media Sunday. The Associated Press reported last week DePasquale had told Democratic Party figures that he planned to run.

Perry, an Iraq war veteran, owns the most conservative voting record among Pennsylvania’s 18-member U.S. House delegation, according to American Conservative Union ratings. DePasquale’s second four-year term as the state’s elected fiscal watchdog runs through 2020. The 10th District has 23,000 more registered Republican voters than Democrats. Perry won re-election in November by almost 3 percentage points in a tight race against first-time candidate George Scott. Democrat Tom Brier also has announced his candidacy.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl was critically injured when she found and lit fireworks inside a northeast Philadelphia home. Police say one device, possibly an M80, exploded in the girl’s hand in the Kensington residence shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. She was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital and listed in critical condition. Police said the police special victims unit was notified, and the bomb squad was heading to the scene to check the property for more fireworks.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mother who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder in the drug-fueled slaying of her 3-year-old girl has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison. Thirty-three-year-old Regina Lester of Jackson was sentenced Friday in York County in the June 2016 death of Isabel Godfrey at the Chesapeake Estates mobile home park. Lester read a statement saying she cries at night and will miss her daughter for the rest of her life.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift is not staying silent over the sale of her masters to Scooter Braun. In a scathing Tumblr post Sunday, the pop superstar writes she is sad and grossed out that her music catalog now belongs to Braun, whom she accuses of subjecting her to years of incessant and manipulative bullying, referencing clashes with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“This is my worst case scenario,” Swift writes. Braun’s Ithaca Holdings announced Sunday that it is acquiring Big Machine Label Group, which released all of Swift’s studio albums and owns her masters. Swift says she learned of the sale Sunday. Swift left Big Machine and signed with Universal Music Group in November because she says she knew that re-signing with the group that had managed her since she was 15 would only result in her not owning her future work.

ATLANTA (AP) — Two dogs, part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s “beagle brigade,” sniffed out two Giant African Snails in the luggage of a passenger arriving at Atlanta’s airport from Nigeria. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the beagles, named Candie and Chipper, were alerted to the passenger’s checked bags at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday. A Customs agriculture specialist found the snails in a suitcase, along with prohibited fruits and vegetables.

The snails were turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while the food was destroyed. The USDA’s website says such snails are illegally imported for classroom exhibits as pets or for food. They’re also described as “one of the most damaging” in the world because they consume at least 500 types of plants, reproduce quickly, and can cause meningitis.

The Phillies have the day off. Tomorrow , the Phils play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the Braves Tuesday at 6:35pm on 1070AM WKOK, while the rest of Late Day News Roundup, then CBS Sportsradio is on WKOK.com.

