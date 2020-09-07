After Democrats’ big 2018 gains, more House seats could flip

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In the shadow of Pennsylvania’s status as a battleground state in the presidential election, Democrats will fight to defend their gains in Congress two years ago and, possibly, add another seat or two. Meanwhile, Republicans are trying to defend their survivors in more evenly divided districts while hoping to knock off Democrats’ freshmen and one veteran congressman in a district where Trump is popular. Elections in 2018 were fruitful for Democrats. Aided by redrawn districts and anti-Trump fervor, they picked up four seats in Pennsylvania. There may be room for other districts to flip for either major party.