PA House OKs Abortion Bill: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/15/19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Female military veterans serving in the House say they’re setting up a caucus that advocates for women service members and veterans. That’s because the population of women who serve or have served is climbing, and they have different health issues than male veterans. And many women with military service don’t know what services the Veterans Administration offers them after they leave.

Heading up the bipartisan effort is Pennsylvania Democrat Chrissy Houlahan, an Air Force veteran and newcomer to Congress. The new caucus reflects the growing clout military veterans have in national politics after the nearly two decades that followed the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the next 25 years, female former service members are expected account for nearly one in five living veterans.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is launching another effort to outlaw abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, although it faces a veto if it even reaches Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. The Republican-controlled House passed the bill Tuesday, 117-76. Similar legislation died in the Republican-controlled Senate last year.

Supporters say the bill protects a vulnerable population and carries exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s life. Wolf’s office says it interferes with the doctor-patient relationship while other opponents say it’s ham-handed, unenforceable and unconstitutional. North Dakota has a similar law in effect, but courts have blocked them in three other states and Indiana is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal. The vote comes amid court battles over a wave of abortion restrictions advancing in conservative states.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office says sales representatives for the company that makes OxyContin kept encouraging doctors to prescribe the powerful opioid painkiller even when it realized they were serving patients who were addicted to the drug. The state makes those allegations in a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma filed earlier this month and announced Tuesday.

Pennsylvania is at least the 39th state to sue the Connecticut-based company seeking to hold it accountable for an opioid addiction crisis. Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the state sued because the company isn’t negotiating in good faith for a settlement — something the company disputes. The company says in a statement that the claims are part of an effort to try cases in the court of public opinion rather than the justice system.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation is on the move to extend the Pennsylvania National Guard’s higher education benefits to family members. Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement Tuesday that he supports the bill and urged the Senate to pass it. The bill passed the House unanimously on Monday. Under the bill, a Pennsylvania National Guard member who signs up for a six-year re-enlistment can pass along the service’s higher education benefit to a spouse or a child.

The benefit provides for up to 10 semesters or five years’ equivalent of the in-state rate at a Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education university, or that assistance can go toward an institution of higher education that’s approved by the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philly’s soda tax study sees sales dip, health impact unclear. A new study bolsters evidence that soda taxes can reduce sales, but whether they influence health remains an open question. The research found that a Philadelphia tax imposed in 2017 led to higher prices and a 38 percent decline in soda sales that year. That’s taking into account an increase in sales in neighboring cities.

The new results were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. While Americans’ soda intake has declined in recent years, physician groups including the AMA support soda taxes as a way to combat obesity. The beverage industry and many merchants have fought back, with court cases and ballot initiatives. In Pennsylvania, the state’s highest court upheld Philadelphia’s tax last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is forming a working group to consider how its rules can be modified to allow college athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced yesterday that Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman will head the new federal and state legislation working group.

NCAA rules forbid athletes in most circumstances from receiving benefits or compensation for their names, images and likenesses from a school or outside source. For example, college athletes can’t take part in commercial advertising or sign autographs for money. The NCAA’s rules have been challenged in federal antitrust lawsuits. Recently, legislation was introduced in Congress aimed at lifting restrictions that keep athletes from profiting from their fame while they are in school.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congresswomen with military service in their past, some of them forged on post-Sept. 11 wars, are hoping to create their own caucus to drive an agenda to support the nation’s growing ranks of female service members. Such a caucus — bipartisan and including men — would be a first, too. There are more than a dozen military and veteran-related caucuses in the House, but none dedicated to the specific needs of women who serve. The still-forming Congressional Servicewomen & Women Veterans Caucus is part of this group’s growing network of influence in national politics that includes efforts to recruit more female veterans to Congress.

“It’s a long time coming,” said Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., an Air Force veteran and third-generation service member who is also among the historic class of House freshmen that delivered a Democratic majority in last year’s elections. She recalls leaving the military in 1991 after she and her husband had a baby because she could not afford child care in Boston, the city where they were living. “What I’ve learned nearly 30 years later is that it hasn’t changed.”

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facial recognition software is getting an official frown from San Francisco. City supervisors have voted to ban the use of such software by police and other city departments. That makes San Francisco the first U.S. city to outlaw the rapidly developing technology. The San Francisco measure only applies to police and other municipal departments _ not to the use of facial recognition by the federal government at airports. Facial recognition technology has alarmed privacy and civil liberties advocates. Those who back it say it makes it easier for law enforcement to find suspects and identify missing people.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carol Burnett says she’s heartbroken over the death of her comedy sidekick Tim Conway. The performer whose deadpan routines endeared him to generations of TV viewers died yesterday morning in a Los Angeles care facility. A publicist says Conway had a disorder that caused an excess of fluid on the brain. He was 85.

In her statement, Burnett said Conway was “one in a million” _ not just as a comedian, but as a person. Others in the comedy world who offered reaction included Conan O’Brien, who said no one made him laugh harder. Kathy Griffin says Conway was “a wildly talented comedy giant.” While best known by older audiences for his work with Burnett, more recently Conway voiced Barnacle Boy for the children’s series “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a western Pennsylvania man must stand trial on charges he flushed his grandparents’ ashes down a toilet after his mother kicked him out of her home. Thomas Wells faces two counts of abuse of a corpse and a criminal mischief charge. McKeesport police say the 33-year-old Pittsburgh man had been staying with his mother for a brief time before she asked him to leave last September.

The mother told police in February that a relative told her Wells had flushed her parents’ ashes before he left. The ashes were kept in a box in the mother’s bedroom. Authorities say Wells told his mother he had not flushed the ashes down a toilet. But the mother says Wells later said he would flush her remains after she dies.\

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — While most of the candidates for Denmark’s general election are making good use of the internet, posting their promises on websites and social media, one has gone a step further. Joachim B. Olsen, an Olympic shot put silver medalist who has been a member of the Folketing for the center-right Liberal Alliance since 2011 placed an ad bearing the party logo and encouraging people to vote for him on one of the world’s top adult websites, Pornhub.

On his official Facebook profile, Olsen confirmed that he was responsible for the ad: “Yes, it’s me on Pornhub. Olsen told Denmark’s B.T. newspaper Sunday that “election campaigns are serious … but there must also be some humor.” The June 5 elections are being held on schedule at the end of the parliament’s four-year term.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw one-hit ball for six innings, Yasmani Grandal and Ryan Braun homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1. Woodruff allowed only an infield single to Jean Segura in the first, walked five and struck out five. Philadelphia’s Jerad Eickhoff gave up five runs and eight hits in four innings. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phillies play the Brewers at 6:30pm today on WKOK.

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Bell homered twice and Joe Musgrove allowed one hit through seven strong innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 Tuesday night. Phoenix native Cole Tucker hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to cap off the victory. The Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Diamondbacks that dated to last season. Pittsburgh has won four of its last five.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 4 Miami 0

Final Colorado 5 Boston 4, 11 Innings

Final Toronto 7 San Francisco 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 9 Chi White Sox 0

Final Houston 11 Detroit 4

Final Minnesota 4 L-A Angels 3

Final Kansas City 11 Texas 5

Final Seattle 4 Oakland 3

Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 3 Cincinnati 1

Final N-Y Mets 6 Washington 2

Final Milwaukee 6 Philadelphia 1

Final St. Louis 14 Atlanta 3

Final Pittsburgh 6 Arizona 2

Final L-A Dodgers 6 San Diego 3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 116 Portland 94

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 2 Carolina 1

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Indiana 69 Chicago 58

Final Atlanta 92 N-Y Liberty 87

Final Dallas 71 Connecticut 67

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto at San Francisco 3:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Boston 7:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

L-A Angels at Minnesota 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Arizona 3:40 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Washington 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Toronto at Milwaukee 8:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

San Jose at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Phoenix at Seattle 10:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

D.C. United at Toronto 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved